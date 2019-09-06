As Amphenol New (APH) Share Price Declined, Keybank National Association Increased Holding by $11.21 Million; Forbes J M & Co Llp Position in Adobe (ADBE) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose

Keybank National Association increased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 127.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keybank National Association bought 119,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 212,557 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07 million, up from 93,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keybank National Association who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $89.23. About 509,850 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED

Forbes J M & Co Llp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 19.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forbes J M & Co Llp sold 12,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 50,941 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.58 million, down from 63,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forbes J M & Co Llp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $140.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $288.52. About 1.07 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 29/03/2018 – Adobe Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 5; 27/03/2018 – SnapLogic Announces Integration with Adobe Cloud Platform to Close the Customer Experience Gap; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO, ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP ON ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SUMMIT ANNUAL CONFERENCE KICKS OFF IN LAS VEGAS; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q DIGITAL EXPERIENCE REV. $554M; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Adj EPS $1.55; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 17 after the close. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 45.36 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

