As Amphenol New (APH) Market Valuation Declined, Ing Groep Nv Cut Holding by $2.96 Million; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position Has Raised by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Ing Groep Nv decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp New (APH) by 89.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ing Groep Nv sold 31,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 3,542 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $335,000, down from 35,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ing Groep Nv who had been investing in Amphenol Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $89.32. About 1.03M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) by 3.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 16,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 451,957 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.40M, up from 435,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $202.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.94 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 01/05/2018 – BI UK: Cisco sheds a costly mistake, as it sells off a $5 billion acquisition for $1 billion; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 29/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc, which manages about $12.34 billion and $523.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 91,782 shares to 183,082 shares, valued at $3.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Baker Hughes A Ge Co by 101,844 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,345 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/27/2019: PLAN, MOMO, BILI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Walmart, GE, Cisco, Tapestry – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6.77 million were accumulated by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. Granite Inv Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 0.24% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Alabama-based 10 has invested 3.17% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pzena Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.17% or 579,112 shares in its portfolio. Chatham Capital Grp Inc Inc holds 215,961 shares or 3% of its portfolio. Sns Gp Lc has 17,934 shares. Buckhead Cap Management Llc holds 3.11% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 184,903 shares. Glenview Comml Bank Tru Dept reported 196,334 shares. St Germain D J Incorporated owns 425,349 shares. Mondrian Investment Prns Limited holds 2.7% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 1.59 million shares. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc reported 0.16% stake. Fincl Consulate Inc has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,486 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 11.10M were reported by Prudential Financial. Arrowgrass Capital Ptnrs (Us) LP reported 24,828 shares.

Ing Groep Nv, which manages about $5.88B and $4.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,477 shares to 6,715 shares, valued at $1.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 363,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 534,104 shares, and has risen its stake in Suncor Energy Inc New (NYSE:SU).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is There Now An Opportunity In Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol gains on cash tender offer – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amphenol Corp: Recent Selloff Has Created Attractive Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Tens of Billions in New Corporate Debt Offerings at Astonishingly Low Rates – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation Announces Pricing of $900000000 of Senior Notes – Business Wire” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $252.29M for 25.67 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 2.23 million shares. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 517 shares. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 17,890 shares. Aureus Asset Management accumulated 2,847 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Johnson Fincl Group Inc holds 0.01% or 890 shares. Advisor Prtn Ltd Llc has invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Btim Corporation holds 0.03% or 25,650 shares in its portfolio. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.04% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 470,813 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 5,525 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Long Island Invsts Ltd Company holds 0.56% or 45,900 shares. 27,172 were reported by Colony Gp Ltd Liability Co. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.12% or 13,033 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.23% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Burns J W Ny has 0.1% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).