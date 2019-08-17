As Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) Stock Price Declined, Snyder Capital Management LP Cut by $1.46 Million Its Stake; Buckingham Capital Management Has Trimmed Kohls Com Stk (KSS) Stake by $4.62 Million

Buckingham Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kohls Corp Com Stk (KSS) by 43.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The hedge fund held 89,513 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.16M, down from 157,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kohls Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $45.51. About 3.66M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 11/05/2018 – Kohl’s names Tailwind Capital partner as new chairman; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $4,208 MLN VS $4,065 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Kohl’s Nine-Year Fashion Odyssey Reflects Industry’s Challenges; 21/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Kohl’s tries to prove Credit Suisse wrong; 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 22/05/2018 – KOHL’S CFO BRUCE BESANKO COMMENTS IN EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Early Tender Results for Cash Tender Offer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Kohl’s Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KSS); 11/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP – WATSON WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR OF COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Snyder Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. Cl A (APH) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snyder Capital Management LP sold 15,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 231,725 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.88M, down from 247,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snyder Capital Management LP who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Amphenol (APH) Misses Q2 EPS by 1c, Q3 and FY Guidance Misses – StreetInsider.com” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amphenol +2% despite downside guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on January 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Amphenol Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:APH) 20% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amphenol: Growth Through Acquisitions – Seeking Alpha” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Corporation: A Dividend Growth ‘Up-And-Comer’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Grp Lp has 3.26M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Prudential Financial has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). San Francisco Sentry Gp (Ca) accumulated 0.02% or 505 shares. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon owns 13.17M shares. Moreover, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc reported 3,230 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Signaturefd Lc holds 0.02% or 2,316 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 170,267 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0.03% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 1.08 million shares. 49,640 were reported by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Capital Guardian Tru holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 660 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 49,666 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested in 0.03% or 3,437 shares. New Hampshire-based Hemenway Trust Communication Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 333,139 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa.

Snyder Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.16 billion and $2.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermon Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:THR) by 55,278 shares to 463,845 shares, valued at $11.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 35,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 253,210 shares, and has risen its stake in Cabot Corp. (NYSE:CBT).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “2 Ways To Play Kohl’s – Seeking Alpha” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Retail stocks run ahead of broad market averages – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “To Predict Where Fashion’s Headed, Kohl’s Teams Up With Facebook – Motley Fool” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kohl’s Stock Was Rising Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold KSS shares while 174 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 162.73 million shares or 5.48% less from 172.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability stated it has 0.5% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 344,845 shares. Oarsman Incorporated reported 40,157 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Tobam stated it has 17,940 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Of Hawaii holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 15,863 shares. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership owns 56,406 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Field And Main Bancorporation owns 0.56% invested in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 8,625 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS). Eqis Capital Mngmt reported 6,137 shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 45,224 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 1.22M shares. First Interstate Natl Bank invested in 0.01% or 525 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) for 43,156 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS).

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 42,474 shares to 340,211 shares, valued at $10.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Vision Holdings Inc by 61,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,712 shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc Com (NYSE:SWK).