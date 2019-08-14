As Amphenol Corp. (APH) Shares Declined, Holder Jensen Investment Management Has Cut Its Holding; Rodgers Brothers Stake In Cvs Health (CVS) Was Increased

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp. (APH) by 0.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 13,164 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 2.24 million shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $211.24 million, down from 2.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $85.91. About 849,801 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 185.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 15,128 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 23,268 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 8,140 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $58.86. About 7.18M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 09/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent forecast; 04/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH PLANS TO FOCUS ON KIDNEY CARE & DIALYSIS TREATMENT; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/03/2018 – CVS Health and Aetna shareholders will vote today on the drugstore chain’s proposed $69 billion acquisition of the health insurer; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal as Profit Tops Estimates; 14/03/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: Police search for group of thieves after ATM theft at CVS leads to a chase in southeast Houston.…; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $105,600 was made by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.69 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

