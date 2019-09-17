As Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stock Value Declined, Holder Northstar Investment Advisors Upped Its Stake; As Ocwen Financial (OCN) Stock Price Rose, Omega Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Northstar Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc bought 15,616 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 54,465 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.23 million, up from 38,849 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $94.13. About 472,041 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/04/2018 – Amphenol at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M

Omega Advisors increased its stake in Ocwen Financial Corp (OCN) by 6.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omega Advisors bought 634,387 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.76% . The hedge fund held 9.73 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.13 million, up from 9.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omega Advisors who had been investing in Ocwen Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $267.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $1.985. About 184,781 shares traded. Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) has declined 52.62% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.62% the S&P500. Some Historical OCN News: 02/04/2018 – Div Insur (MA): Division of Banks Announces Settlement over Deficient Loan Servicing Practices at Ocwen; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINL NAMES GLEN MESSINA PRESIDENT-CEO; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL – GLEN A. MESSINA WILL ALSO BE APPOINTED AS A MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD; 09/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL – FOLLOWING THE $25 MLN PAY DOWN, CO HAS ABOUT $269.1 MLN OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS SENIOR SECURED TERM LOAN; 19/04/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP – MESSINA MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF PHH; 02/05/2018 – OCWEN 1Q EPS 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C (2 EST.); 19/04/2018 – OCWEN SAYS RON FARIS TO RETIRE AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 19/04/2018 – Ocwen Fincl Corp Names Glen Messina President and CEO; 29/05/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL: RESIGNATION OF MICHAEL BOURQUE AS CFO; 23/03/2018 – OCWEN FINANCIAL CORP – CONTINUES TO SEEK RESOLUTIONS WITH MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL

Omega Advisors, which manages about $12.65 billion and $1.68B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ellington Financial Inc by 300,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $15.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold OCN shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 66.77 million shares or 9.86% more from 60.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $634,853 activity. Lipstein Robert J bought $250,013 worth of stock. On Wednesday, August 21 the insider Busquet Jacques J bought $17,300. The insider CALDWELL PHYLLIS R bought 52,163 shares worth $76,680. Messina Glen A. also bought $197,560 worth of Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE:OCN) shares. Yanoti Timothy J bought $47,400 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

