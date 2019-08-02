As Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Noesis Capital Mangement Lifted Its Stake; Barry Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $8.67 Million as Valuation Rose

Barry Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 611.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barry Investment Advisors Llc bought 45,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 53,386 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.14 million, up from 7,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barry Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – T-MOBILE USA INTRODUCING APPLE CHAT FOR IPHONE ON T-MOBILE; 17/04/2018 – This Ukrainian Mac product has a cult following – and could hint at Apple’s future; 31/05/2018 – FOCUS-Sony’s push into entertainment aims for stability, not splashiness; 27/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O CEO TIM COOK TAKES STAGE AT CHICAGO EVENT FOCUSED ON EDUCATION, IPAD; 19/04/2018 – Eventually, Apple plans to have more versions of Daisy in locations across the country. And for now, Apple customers with obsolete iPhones can recycle them through the GiveBack program; 09/05/2018 – Toyota pours $22bn into R&D as Apple and Google close in; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: They reduced iPhone inventory by 600K in the quarter which adds 1% to the iPhone growth; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 24/04/2018 – Urban Armor Gear to Launch New Plasma Case for Apple iPad and iPad Pro Exclusively at Best Buy

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp increased its stake in Amphenol Corp Cl A (APH) by 67.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought 36,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 91,760 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.67B, up from 54,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $90.8. About 1.48M shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – Amphenol Provides Automation and Robotics Market with Rugged Interconnect Solutions for the Most Demanding Environments

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp, which manages about $365.10 million and $276.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) by 985 shares to 99,958 shares, valued at $8.13B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,121 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS).

