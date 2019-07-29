As Amphenol (APH) Stock Price Rose, Spf Beheer Bv Has Decreased Its Stake; Rbf Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Bank Amer (BAC)

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 100,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,862 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18 million, down from 926,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.46B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $95.28. About 1.71M shares traded or 10.40% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Raises Dividend to 23c Vs. 19c; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 23C-SHR FROM 19C, EST. 19C; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY

Rbf Capital Llc increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 38.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbf Capital Llc bought 316,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.28M, up from 817,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbf Capital Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.98M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 09/03/2018 – CANUELAS AMENDS IPO FILING TO ADD MERRILL LYNCH AS UNDERWRITER; 25/04/2018 – BOFA SAYS SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO BREAK UP CEO, CHAIR FAILS; 14/05/2018 – CSX Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – Bank of America in $42 million settlement over ‘masking’ electronic trading activities with customers; 30/03/2018 – ABF Journal: BofA Upsizes Huron Revolver to $150MM; 14/05/2018 – Kala Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 10/05/2018 – Rhythm Pharmaceuticals at Bank of America Conference May 17; 14/05/2018 – Tesaro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – Bank of America Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $259.90 million for 27.38 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG) by 6,313 shares to 720,425 shares, valued at $81.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 24,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,965 shares, and has risen its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap Fund Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 29,235 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 0.07% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 171,092 shares. Palisade Mgmt Ltd Llc Nj accumulated 244,334 shares or 0.74% of the stock. Utah Retirement owns 55,743 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp holds 0.34% or 22,313 shares. 199,629 were accumulated by Norinchukin State Bank The. D E Shaw & Company accumulated 29,752 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Ser has invested 0.04% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Guardian Trust holds 660 shares. Appleton Inc Ma holds 13,237 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 6,394 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii invested in 2.71% or 62,736 shares. Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 58,072 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 14,262 shares. Public Sector Pension Board holds 24,890 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Moore And invested in 9,735 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Yhb reported 32,200 shares. Blume Cap, California-based fund reported 3,686 shares. Sterling Mgmt Inc holds 26,648 shares. Pzena Investment Llc has 2.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14.84M shares. Private Wealth Prns Ltd Com, a California-based fund reported 405,755 shares. Prudential has 1.03% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 22.45M shares. Fort Washington Incorporated Oh holds 1.15% or 3.70M shares. Shikiar Asset has 2.91% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 251,689 shares. Snow Mngmt LP has 3.6% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Btim owns 31,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Farmers & Merchants Invests owns 438,566 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Lenox Wealth Management accumulated 4,344 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.83% or 15.60M shares. Fdx stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

