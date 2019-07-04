As Amphenol (APH) Shares Rose, Prudential Plc Boosted Its Holding by $302,962; As Green Brick Partners (GRBK) Stock Rose, Stadium Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Stadium Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) by 3.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stadium Capital Management Llc bought 56,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, up from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stadium Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Green Brick Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $456.08M market cap company. The stock increased 6.76% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $9. About 61,603 shares traded. Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) has declined 15.30% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.73% the S&P500. Some Historical GRBK News: 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Partners, Inc. Announces Dates for 10-Q Filing and Earnings Call; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK EXPANDS INTO FLORIDA THROUGH PURCHASE OF GHO HOMES; 12/03/2018 GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.16; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Loss/Shr 16c; 30/04/2018 – GREEN BRICK SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ADDING TO EARNINGS; 03/05/2018 – Green Brick Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC QTRLY SHR $0.22; 21/05/2018 – Green Brick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By JMP Securities Today; 07/05/2018 – GREEN BRICK PARTNERS INC – QTRLY REVENUE OF $128.3 MLN, UP 29.1%; 12/03/2018 – Green Brick Partners 4Q Rev $136.4M

Prudential Plc increased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 3,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,906 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, up from 18,683 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $99.11. About 415,430 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Sales $7.63B-$7.75B; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 85,952 shares. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 53,396 shares in its portfolio. Fayez Sarofim stated it has 8,794 shares. Westwood Grp Inc Inc has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Arrowstreet Cap LP invested 0.05% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Rocky Mountain Advisers, a Colorado-based fund reported 32 shares. Da Davidson Com owns 33,833 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Asset invested in 0.04% or 24,741 shares. The New York-based Brant Point Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.1% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Trust Com Of Vermont reported 1,907 shares stake. Pictet Asset Management has invested 0.03% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Essex Finance Service holds 2,708 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm accumulated 268,011 shares. 109,144 are owned by American Intll Inc. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited has invested 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

More notable recent Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Amphenol Corporation (New) (APH) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple has lots of upside from services growth, Evercore says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Earnings Blitz And Autonomy Talk – Seeking Alpha” on April 20, 2019. More interesting news about Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) were released by: Midasletter.com and their article: “Filings Suggest Aphria Inc Gearing Up For An Eventual NYSE Up-Listing – Midas Letter” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amphenol Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $29.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Alu (NYSE:RS) by 13,850 shares to 242,300 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf (VOO) by 12,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,185 shares, and cut its stake in Cosan Ltd (NYSE:CZZ).