As Amphenol (APH) Share Value Rose, North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased by $427,794 Its Stake; Woodmont Investment Counsel Lowered Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (Put) (WM) as Share Price Rose

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,737 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28 million, down from 219,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $95.89. About 1.43 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Names BofA Merrill’s Anne Clarke Wolff to Board; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 83C TO 85C, EST. 85C; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net $265.6M; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) (WM) by 98.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc sold 24,513 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 400 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42,000, down from 24,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $117.96. About 1.26M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 29.84% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT INC WM.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $3.97 TO $4.05; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 27/04/2018 – China ‘Tired’ of Importing U.S. Trash: Waste Management CEO (Video); 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Rev $3.51B; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.05% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wetherby Asset Mgmt holds 6,198 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 2,279 were accumulated by Koshinski Asset. Moors And Cabot accumulated 52,026 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cls Llc invested in 0% or 213 shares. Beck Ltd Liability holds 0.17% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 3,380 shares. Monroe Bancorp And Tru Mi has invested 0.34% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). 5.22M are owned by Geode Capital Mngmt Llc. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 0.02% stake. Reilly Fincl Advisors Llc reported 23,863 shares. Wg Shaheen And Associate Dba Whitney And holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 4,525 shares. Schulhoff holds 0.6% or 10,820 shares. The Washington-based Bill Melinda Gates Foundation Tru has invested 9.27% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). M&T National Bank & Trust Corporation has 258,511 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $384.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,400 shares to 15,600 shares, valued at $513,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 3,012 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,401 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Actively Managd Etf.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.42 million for 25.87 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,694 shares to 69,490 shares, valued at $16.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 2,744 shares in the quarter, for a total of 132,422 shares, and has risen its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc owns 3,879 shares. Atlanta Capital Mgmt L L C accumulated 595,697 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Montag Caldwell Limited Company stated it has 2.15% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). 7,621 were reported by Captrust Fincl Advsr. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership accumulated 119,107 shares. Stifel reported 96,419 shares stake. Cibc World Markets Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 989 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gp Ltd holds 9,987 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Contravisory Mngmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 4,523 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc owns 77 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Com owns 7,464 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 2.21M shares. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 2.13 million shares. Kbc Gru Nv invested in 31,981 shares or 0.02% of the stock.