As Amphenol (APH) Share Value Declined, Torray Decreased Its Stake; Goodhaven Capital Management Position in Systemax (SYX) Upped by $474,474 as Stock Declined

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Systemax Inc (SYX) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc bought 21,567 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.59% . The institutional investor held 216,814 shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.91 million, up from 195,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodhaven Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Systemax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $774.03M market cap company. The stock increased 2.83% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 166,772 shares traded or 162.83% up from the average. Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) has declined 37.61% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SYX News: 05/03/2018 Trump administration backs states’ bid to collect online sales taxes; 01/05/2018 – Systemax Anticipates Continuing a Regular Qtrly Div in the Future; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Systemax 1Q EPS 38c; 13/03/2018 – South Dakota urges Supreme Court to click ‘buy’ on internet sales tax; 30/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Systemax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYX); 24/04/2018 – Systemax Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Systemax Short-Interest Ratio Rises 86% to 9 Days

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Amphenol (APH) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 174,439 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.47 million, down from 178,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Amphenol for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $2.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.61. About 1.02 million shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST BOOSTED A, APH, SPLK, FMC, D IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 17/05/2018 – Amphenol Industrial Honors Digi-Key Product Manager with Top Award; 02/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp.: Board Votes to Increase Number of Directors From Nine to Ten; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q Net Income Rises 18%, Exceeds Guidance; 20/04/2018 – Amphenol Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees FY Adj EPS $3.49-Adj EPS $3.55

Goodhaven Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.25 million and $123.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hp Inc by 100,550 shares to 290,716 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX) by 288,750 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.04M shares, and cut its stake in Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold SYX shares while 32 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 10.48 million shares or 2.72% more from 10.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 68,089 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Invesco Ltd owns 51,976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 14,749 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.02% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). Stone Ridge Asset Ltd holds 0.07% or 54,530 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag accumulated 21,466 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Communications Mn invested in 23,270 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) or 176,800 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX). California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0% invested in Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Noesis Cap Mangement reported 91,760 shares stake. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs Incorporated reported 0% stake. Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 49,666 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp reported 63,166 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 1.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Company reported 4,427 shares. Alphamark Advisors Limited Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 38,688 shares. Motco accumulated 65,184 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 9,987 shares. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 31,981 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 198,947 shares. Chem Comml Bank stated it has 0.17% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Fjarde Ap stated it has 57,851 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corp reported 4 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 116,515 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 24.89 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.