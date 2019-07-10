As Amphenol (APH) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Spf Beheer Bv Has Cut by $9.47 Million Its Stake; As Price T Rowe Group (TROW) Shares Rose, Holder Sandy Spring Bank Has Lowered Position

Spf Beheer Bv decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 10.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spf Beheer Bv sold 100,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 825,862 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.18 million, down from 926,580 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spf Beheer Bv who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.58. About 962,125 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp expected to post earnings of 80 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL 1Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 80C; 27/03/2018 – Amphenol Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 3; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.46, REV VIEW $7.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 30/04/2018 – Voya MidCap Opportunities Adds NetApp, Exits Amphenol; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – THERE REMAIN MANY UNCERTAINTIES SURROUNDING GLOBAL TRADE AND ECONOMIC POLICY; 02/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO VOTED TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS FROM NINE TO TEN – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 New Rugged Connector Series from Amphenol for Use in Harsh Environments

Sandy Spring Bank decreased its stake in Price T Rowe Group Inc (TROW) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandy Spring Bank sold 3,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,592 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 21,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandy Spring Bank who had been investing in Price T Rowe Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $109.82. About 958,073 shares traded. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) has declined 11.91% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TROW News: 21/05/2018 – ‘A Lot of Noise’ in U.S.-China Trade News, Says T. Rowe Price (Video); 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys 1.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in La Jolla Pharma; 17/04/2018 – T Rowe Price Real Estate Cuts Pebblebrook; 03/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Names Andrew McCormick Head of Fixed Income Effective Jan. 1, 2019; 10/04/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE ASSOCIATES INC REPORTS 20.1 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN DROPBOX INC AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Liberty TripAdvisor; 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE HEAD OF FIXED INCOME TED WIESE TO STEP DOWN AT; 30/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Business Journal: BREAKING: T. Rowe Price plans #Tampa office shutdown; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec

Analysts await T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.87 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.87 per share. TROW’s profit will be $442.21 million for 14.68 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual earnings per share reported by T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Sandy Spring Bank, which manages about $1.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4,414 shares to 136,118 shares, valued at $15.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (VCSH) by 32,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 176,505 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold TROW shares while 223 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 160.80 million shares or 6.36% less from 171.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Incorporated owns 814,228 shares. Moreover, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.03% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 15,880 shares. Cardinal Cap owns 46,391 shares. United Cap Financial Advisers Lc has invested 0.04% in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW). Envestnet Asset Incorporated holds 0% or 19,261 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 0.08% invested in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 3,540 shares. Axa owns 185,819 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De owns 43,009 shares or 2.59% of their US portfolio. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc has 2,165 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell Associate holds 0.6% of its portfolio in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) for 6,035 shares. 118 were reported by Earnest Ptnrs Ltd Company. Cibc Asset accumulated 0.01% or 21,897 shares. First Allied Advisory Service reported 6,868 shares. 359 were reported by Destination Wealth Mgmt. First Commonwealth Fincl Corporation Pa reported 0.15% stake.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $263,597 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold APH shares while 198 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 277.88 million shares or 2.87% less from 286.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department reported 7 shares. 25,650 are owned by Btim Corp. Enterprise Ser Corp has 0% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0% or 345 shares. Noesis Cap Mangement stated it has 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Principal Gru accumulated 447,908 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 212,557 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 77 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Adage Prtnrs Grp Inc Ltd Liability Com has 0.02% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Nordea Invest Ab stated it has 0.01% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Wedge Cap Management L Ltd Partnership Nc has 443,693 shares. Fayez Sarofim And, Texas-based fund reported 8,794 shares. Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.37% or 732,156 shares. 49,640 were accumulated by Foster Dykema Cabot Ma. Comerica National Bank & Trust owns 0.1% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 121,388 shares.

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82 million for 26.23 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

Spf Beheer Bv, which manages about $2.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 24,016 shares to 372,651 shares, valued at $77.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 170,117 shares in the quarter, for a total of 916,940 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter International (NYSE:BAX).