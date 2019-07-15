As Amphenol (APH) Market Value Rose, Holder North Point Portfolio Managers Decreased by $427,794 Its Holding; Epam Sys (EPAM) Stake Held by Atika Capital Management Llc

Atika Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Epam Sys Inc (EPAM) by 22.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atika Capital Management Llc bought 7,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10 million, up from 34,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atika Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $194.74. About 130,940 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 EPS at Least $3.36; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2Q EPS 82c; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – REVENUE GROWTH FOR 2018 WILL NOW BE AT LEAST 27%; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Revenue Up 26%; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $424.1M, EST. $414.9M; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – NOW EXPECTS REVENUE GROWTH FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC EPAM.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR AT LEAST $4.11

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp decreased its stake in Amphenol Corp (APH) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp sold 4,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 214,737 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.28M, down from 219,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp who had been investing in Amphenol Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $98.19. About 179,597 shares traded. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 5.74% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical APH News: 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Bd of Directors of Amphenol Corp; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Corp Announces New Buyback Plan; 02/04/2018 – Anne Clarke Wolff Appointed to Board of Directors of Amphenol Corporation; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – ON APRIL 24, 2018, COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A 21% INCREASE IN DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol 1Q EPS 84c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Amphenol Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APH); 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP APH.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $7.63 BLN TO $7.75 BLN; 25/04/2018 – AMPHENOL CORP – OVERALL DEMAND ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 16/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Settled | 05/16/2018; 25/04/2018 – Amphenol Sees 2Q Adj EPS 83c-Adj EPS 85c

Atika Capital Management Llc, which manages about $492.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (Put) (XBI) by 230,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 29,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,500 shares, and cut its stake in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, up 3.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.9 per share. APH’s profit will be $277.82 million for 26.40 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.49% EPS growth.

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp, which manages about $628.27M and $526.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 829 shares to 33,237 shares, valued at $14.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,406 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).