As Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Share Price Declined, Holder Argent Capital Management Has Decreased Holding by $516,000; Micron Technology (MU) Shareholder Dalal Street Has Upped Its Holding

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 209,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28 million, down from 235,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $935.19 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $19.87. About 109,484 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 3c; 05/03/2018 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Fourth Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on March 12, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 9, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Amphastar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 14/05/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS GETS FDA APPROVAL FOR CALCIUM; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT HELD CO. AS ‘ PREVAILING PARTY’ IN CASE; 12/03/2018 – RPT-AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

Dalal Street Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 210.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalal Street Llc bought 1.15 million shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.70M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.23M, up from 546,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalal Street Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $44.08. About 31.95M shares traded or 7.06% up from the average. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 06/04/2018 – Tech Today: Sandberg Speaks, Defending Micron, Cheers for OLED — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $60; RATING OUTPERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – @meehungryalways talking Micron next!; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 7 investors sold AMPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,411 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ls Investment Advsr Lc owns 3,679 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc has 64,842 shares. Trexquant Inv LP owns 11,754 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs invested in 3,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Moody National Bank & Trust Division invested in 239 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Com invested in 0% or 998 shares. Matarin Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com stated it has 221,704 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Daiwa Securities Gru Inc reported 254 shares stake. Parkside Natl Bank & Trust owns 30 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street stated it has 1.06M shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Llc has 45,610 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Northern Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 473,789 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

More notable recent Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “Mar 15, 2019 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on March 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MannKind – Scripts, Cash And A Quarterly Call On Deck – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Amphastar Announces Expansion of Amphastar Nanjing Pharmaceuticals Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 09, 2018. More interesting news about Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release Third Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on November 8, 2018 – GlobeNewswire” published on November 02, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Novartis Goes Shopping, Mixed Trial Results For Provention Bio, 4 Stocks To Debut – Benzinga” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 173,849 shares to 574,991 shares, valued at $22.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 343,675 shares in the quarter, for a total of 724,155 shares, and has risen its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT).

Analysts await Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. AMPH’s profit will be $1.41 million for 165.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -70.00% negative EPS growth.