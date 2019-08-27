As Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (AMPH) Market Value Declined, Argent Capital Management Has Cut Holding; Intelsat S A (I) Stock Rose While Tig Advisors Has Cut Its Stake by $21.42 Million

Tig Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 96.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tig Advisors Llc sold 1.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 48,130 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754,000, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tig Advisors Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 298,570 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General (IGC) Again Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 17/05/2018 – Intelsat 30.5% Owned by Hedge Funds; 15/05/2018 – Soros Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice Pres, Latin Amer and the Caribbean; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat Backs 2018 EBIT $1.56B-EBIT $1.61B

Argent Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) by 10.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc sold 25,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.93% . The institutional investor held 209,550 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.28M, down from 235,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $22.19. About 71,858 shares traded. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) has risen 17.63% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AMPH News: 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS INC – DISTRICT COURT PROVIDED A SCHEDULE FOR ANTITRUST LAWSUIT WITH A JURY TRIAL SET FOR SEPTEMBER 9, 2019; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: District Court Also Denied Momenta’s and Sandoz’s Motion to Dismiss Amphastar’s Antitrust Lawsuit; 14/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Receives FDA Approval for Calcium Chloride Injection; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT FROM JULY 21, 2017; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q Rev $60.4M; 12/03/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 4Q EPS 3c; 09/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Insight Enterprises, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, EMC Insurance Group, Proth; 03/05/2018 – Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to Release First Quarter Earnings and Hold Conference Call on May 9, 2018

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51 billion and $2.73B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 35,853 shares to 123,007 shares, valued at $29.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 279,797 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 7 investors sold AMPH shares while 34 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 22.10 million shares or 0.04% less from 22.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 31,049 shares. 62,295 were accumulated by Sei Investments. Hillsdale owns 27,000 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Company reported 33,737 shares. Us Fincl Bank De has 0% invested in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) for 140 shares. Intl, New York-based fund reported 26,496 shares. Ameriprise Inc, Minnesota-based fund reported 190,945 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Ny invested in 76,906 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Lc reported 0% stake. 48,862 are owned by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems. Glenmede Tru Company Na holds 0% or 597 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH). Trexquant Investment LP accumulated 0.02% or 11,754 shares. Comerica Bankshares owns 34,703 shares. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Prtnrs has invested 0% in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).