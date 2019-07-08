As Amkor Technology (AMKR) Stock Declined, Whitebox Advisors Trimmed Stake; Resmed (RMD) Shareholder Azimuth Capital Management Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Azimuth Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Resmed Inc (RMD) by 11.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Azimuth Capital Management Llc sold 12,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.04% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,505 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24 million, down from 110,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Azimuth Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Resmed Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $123.86. About 176,019 shares traded. ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) has risen 10.45% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical RMD News: 09/03/2018 – ResMed Ltd vs Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited | FWD Entered | 03/08/2018; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q EPS 76c; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Net $110.1M; 26/04/2018 – ResMed 3Q Adj EPS 92c; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Lifted 19% to A$14.36/Share by Morgans; 26/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.35/SHR; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 1.7% to A$12.10/Share by Macquarie; 29/04/2018 – ResMed Target Price Lifted 6.7% to A$12.75/Share by Credit Suisse; 19/04/2018 – RESMED INC – AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR UNCOMMITTED OPTION TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN ADDITIONAL $300 MLN; 27/04/2018 – RESMED INC RMD.AX : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO A$12.75 FROM A$11.95; RATING NEUTRAL

Whitebox Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amkor Technology Inc (AMKR) by 66.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 234,051 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 119,097 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, down from 353,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amkor Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $7.32. About 198,772 shares traded. Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) has declined 16.46% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMKR News: 26/04/2018 – AMKOR TECHNOLOGY 1Q EPS 4C, EST. 5C (2 EST.); 12/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amkor Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMKR); 26/04/2018 – AMKR SEES 2Q LOSS/SHR $2 TO EPS $10, EST. EPS 12C (2 EST.); 16/04/2018 – Amkor Factories Receive Key Automotive Certification; 09/05/2018 – Amkor Technology at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 2c-EPS 10c; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Sees Smartphone Market Remaining ‘Somewhat Muted’ in 2Q; Demand Solid in Other End Market; 26/04/2018 – Amkor Technology 1Q EPS 4c; 04/05/2018 – Amkor Technology Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference May 10

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold RMD shares while 129 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 94.17 million shares or 5.09% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of Mellon holds 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) for 1.33M shares. The Michigan-based State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.03% in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Principal Grp Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Cipher Limited Partnership owns 2,487 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Telos Cap Inc invested in 0.84% or 26,021 shares. Aviva Public Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 879,466 were reported by Congress Asset Ma. Ibm Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 2,191 shares. Cap Inv Serv Of America holds 154,524 shares. Capital Fund Sa reported 20,371 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). Tudor Invest Corp Et Al has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD). 13,399 were reported by Boston Private Wealth. Us Fincl Bank De has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.96 million activity. $416,730 worth of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) was sold by PENDARVIS DAVID on Monday, February 4. 3,000 shares were sold by Sandercock Brett, worth $276,900 on Wednesday, January 30. Another trade for 4,188 shares valued at $478,186 was sold by Douglas Robert Andrew. Hollingshead James sold $152,144 worth of stock.

Analysts await ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.92 EPS, down 3.16% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RMD’s profit will be $131.92M for 33.66 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by ResMed Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.37% EPS growth.

Azimuth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 53,275 shares to 278,435 shares, valued at $8.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 6,318 shares in the quarter, for a total of 143,065 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Analysts await Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.14 per share. After $-0.04 actual EPS reported by Amkor Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold AMKR shares while 49 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 89.58 million shares or 1.13% more from 88.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mngmt holds 0.09% or 1.57M shares. Indexiq Ltd invested in 186,710 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Jennison Limited Co reported 127,032 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prelude Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 18,100 shares. D E Shaw & has 0.03% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 2.73 million shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.01% or 84,915 shares. Quantbot Techs Lp holds 0.03% in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) or 38,618 shares. M&T State Bank accumulated 11,040 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Co owns 178,696 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) for 172,118 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab has 0.01% invested in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR). Pnc Svcs Group reported 137 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Renaissance Techs Lc holds 1.27 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 23,172 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp Inc holds 402,331 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Whitebox Advisors Llc, which manages about $8.40B and $3.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 18,573 shares to 198,255 shares, valued at $10.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (Prn) by 5.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 25.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).