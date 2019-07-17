As Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) Stock Value Rose, Perceptive Advisors Increased Position; Hap Trading Boosted Holding in Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO)

Perceptive Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 4.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 915,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 21.64M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $294.30M, up from 20.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $12.64. About 785,346 shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma; 20/04/2018 – Amicus Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 Ameri; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS REPORTS APPROVAL OF GALAFOLD FOR FABRY DISEASE IN JAPAN

Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) by 76.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 148,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 342,115 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.72 million, up from 193,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.51. About 499,724 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 2.46% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold ZAYO shares while 81 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 202.49 million shares or 2.91% less from 208.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Asset Management owns 1.65M shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.29 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 48,425 are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Inc. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Morgan Stanley has 4.65 million shares. Earnest Prns Limited Com owns 63 shares. Westwood Group Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 829,207 shares. Moreover, Ftb Advisors Inc has 0% invested in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) for 843 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Incorporated reported 1.10M shares stake. Eminence Cap LP invested in 2.33% or 5.50M shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 0% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.05% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur Communication Ny has invested 0.01% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). New York-based Gamco Invsts Et Al has invested 0.07% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO). Tekne Capital Management Ltd Liability has invested 5.21% in Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO).

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comcast Corp New (Call) (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 93,200 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 659,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,298 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $667,455 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $242,320 were sold by Crowley John F on Friday, February 1.