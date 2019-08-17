As Amgen (Put) (AMGN) Shares Rose, Maplelane Capital Has Trimmed Holding; Old Republic International Lifted Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Stake by $10.11 Million as Shares Declined

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 30.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 235,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 1.02 million shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.84M, up from 781,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.94% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 3.25 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND – REALIGNMENT OF BUSINESS SEGMENTS ACROSS FOUR UNITS – CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS, NUTRITION, OILSEEDS AND ORIGINATION; 25/05/2018 – ADM SAYS STRIKE ALSO AFFECTING ABILITY TO SHIP SOY, PRODUCTS; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 16/05/2018 – ADM FEELS OPTIMISTIC THAT CHINA COULD HELP DRIVE ETHANOL MARGINS TO 30 CENTS TO 40 CENTS OVER MEDIUM TERM -CFO; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 15/05/2018 – JBS SEEKING TO CUT ADM COSTS, PASS THROUGH INCREASE IN GRAINS; 16/05/2018 – ADM SAYS IT’S SEEN `VERY MINIMAL IMPACT’ FROM U.S.-CHINA SPAT; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Even More Confident About 2018; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 25/04/2018 – U.S. sorghum ship switches destination from Asia to Las Palmas – Eikon data

Maplelane Capital Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Put) (AMGN) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maplelane Capital Llc sold 106,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 189,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.91M, down from 295,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maplelane Capital Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 17/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – EMA MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR AIMOVIG IS UNDER REVIEW. NOVARTIS EXPECTS APPROVAL IN EU IN COMING MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 158,000 shares to 545,400 shares, valued at $23.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 201,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.47M shares, and cut its stake in Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.58 million activity. The insider LUCIANO JUAN R bought $199,990.

Maplelane Capital Llc, which manages about $1.68 billion and $3.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.50M shares to 1.80M shares, valued at $9.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 333,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 548,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT).

