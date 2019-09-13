As Amgen Com (AMGN) Valuation Rose, First Long Island Investors Has Decreased Holding by $1.88 Million; First Heartland Consultants Holding in Enbridge (ENB) Has Cut by $369,684 as Market Valuation Declined

First Long Island Investors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Long Island Investors Llc sold 10,219 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 107,218 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.76M, down from 117,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Long Island Investors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $194. About 4.45M shares traded or 41.36% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at Sacramento Race Conclusion; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 27/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO EXPAND USE OF PROLIA® (DENO; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN

First Heartland Consultants Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 43.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Heartland Consultants Inc analyzed 10,269 shares as the company's stock declined 9.34% . The institutional investor held 13,542 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $489,000, down from 23,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $70.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $34.7. About 1.81 million shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 5.44% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.44% the S&P500.

First Heartland Consultants Inc, which manages about $867.76 million and $416.22M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (BOND) by 8,371 shares to 34,754 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FTCS) by 62,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,546 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (ITOT).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ENB’s profit will be $711.54 million for 24.79 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -30.00% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.02 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

First Long Island Investors Llc, which manages about $805.84M and $805.01M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 4,684 shares to 40,490 shares, valued at $14.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 7,989 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).