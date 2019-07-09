As Amgen Com (AMGN) Valuation Declined, World Asset Management Boosted by $409,563 Its Holding; As Kirby Corp. (KEX) Valuation Rose, Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. World Asset Management Inc bought 2,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,599 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.66M, up from 43,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. World Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $181.16. About 1.57M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | anti-EGFRvIII x anti-CD3 bispecific T cell engager antibody construct | N/A | 04/02/2018 | Treatment of glioblastoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Kirby Corp. (KEX) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 138,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.57% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.52M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $189.43 million, up from 2.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kirby Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.78. About 316,347 shares traded. Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) has declined 7.38% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.81% the S&P500. Some Historical KEX News: 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N -PURCHASE WILL BE FINANCED THROUGH ADDITIONAL BORROWINGS; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp Sees Deal Closing End 2; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corporation Signs Agreement To Purchase Pressure Barges From Targa Resources Corp; 03/05/2018 – Kirby Corp to Acquire Targa’s Inland Marine Tank Barge Business for $69.3M in Cash; 03/05/2018 – KIRBY SEES BARGES ABOUT $0.02-SHR ADDING IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY 1Q REV. $741.7M, EST. $696.1M; 26/04/2018 – Kirby Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – KIRBY CORP KEX.N LOWERS FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $2.15 TO $2.65; 24/04/2018 – Kirby Corporation Announces The Retirement Of Joseph H. Pyne As Executive Chairman

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.87 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $1.80 million activity. 8,052 Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares with value of $605,854 were sold by Grzebinski David W. Husted Amy D. sold $349,616 worth of stock. Miller Monte J sold $446,100 worth of stock or 6,000 shares. 630 Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares with value of $46,796 were sold by DRAGG RONALD A.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 298,207 shares to 17,335 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cvs Health Corp. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.53 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 674,804 shares, and cut its stake in Loews Corp. (NYSE:L).

