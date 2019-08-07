As Amgen Com (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Holding by $6.01 Million; Cibc World Markets Has Upped Its Bank Amer (BAC) Holding by $22.85 Million

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 54.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Corp bought 846,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 2.41 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.52 million, up from 1.56 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $264.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 62.93M shares traded or 28.30% up from the average. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 12/04/2018 – REG-BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION FRN Variable Rate Fix; 20/03/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA – CUSTOMERS CAN NOW ADD MULTIPLE CREDIT AND DEBIT CARDS TO THEIR PAYPAL ACCOUNT DIRECTLY FROM BANK’S MOBILE BANKING APP; 16/04/2018 – BofA’s profit rises on higher interest rates, loan growth; 15/05/2018 – Coherus Bio Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 27/03/2018 – Group 1 Automotive at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Nevro Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – MERRILL LYNCH’S BLANCH CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – BAML’s Sinha Says Investors Not Sufficiently Positioned for Dollar (Video)

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 31.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,984 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.11M, down from 100,766 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.63% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $184.46. About 2.48 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 13/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Humira Retail Sales Rose 0.4% in Latest Week: Symphony; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Lung Cancer Stocks That Could Soar in September – Nasdaq” on August 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amgen & Allergan announce availability of two biosimilars in U.S. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Trump’s Order on Kidney Care Lifts These Dialysis Stocks – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Galapagos & Hookipa Surge, AMGN Shelves Alzheimer’s Study – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Presents Positive Hemlibra Data, Amgen’s Tender Offer For Nuevolution Complete, Genmab Offering – Benzinga” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Citigroup Inc Com New Com New (NYSE:C) by 77,493 shares to 113,794 shares, valued at $7.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc Com (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 54,369 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,756 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Inc reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 13,261 shares. 11,983 were reported by Cypress Gru. Bowen Hanes Communication, Georgia-based fund reported 2,632 shares. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0.05% stake. Peoples Financial Corp stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 9.28M shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Farmers invested in 0.12% or 2,181 shares. Moneta Gp Inv Advsrs Lc has 3,569 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 4,055 shares. Intersect Limited Liability Company has 0.52% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 6,501 shares. Regions Finance Corp reported 29,970 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 1.07% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 344,478 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter reported 36,986 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eagle Ridge Invest Mngmt reported 1.48% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Ancora Advsrs reported 532,947 shares. Moreover, Maltese Cap Ltd Com has 0.39% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Pzena Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.23% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 14.84 million shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.31% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Regent Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 1.45% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Northpointe Ltd Company reported 187,659 shares. Advsr Capital Management Limited Co has 551,304 shares. Westwood Hldgs Grp reported 8.28M shares stake. Cheviot Value Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 9,141 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Northstar Grp accumulated 9,173 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 313,088 shares. 70,738 were reported by E&G Advisors Limited Partnership. 80,666 were accumulated by Sandy Spring Bank. Spinnaker Trust stated it has 0.08% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).