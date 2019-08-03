As Amgen Com (AMGN) Shares Rose, Holder Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co Cut by $304,000 Its Stake; As Continental Res Com (CLR) Share Value Declined, Reaves W H & Company Lowered Its Position

Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 40.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co sold 1,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2,305 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $438,000, down from 3,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $187.22. About 2.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greatest Health Risk and Unmet Need; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Continental Res Inc Com (CLR) by 32.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.71% . The institutional investor held 21,200 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $949,000, down from 31,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Continental Res Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 2.16M shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 41.40% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STARK SPEAKS TO BLOOMBERG AT CERAWEEK; 23/05/2018 – The Continental Resources CEO says his company will use a financial windfall from higher prices to shrink its debt load; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO AN UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 – STARK: 2018 WILL BE `TURNING POINT’ FOR CONTINENTAL; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 09/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM ALSO MEETS WITH SAUDI ARAMCO BOARD OF DIRECTORS IN HOUSTON; 22/05/2018 – Continental Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 18; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES OBTAINS $1.5B UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT; 12/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES SAYS UNDER CREDIT FACILITY, COMPANY HAS A BORROWING CAPACITY OF $1.5 BLN AND CREDIT FACILITY HAS A MATURITY DATE IN APRIL 2023

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doheny Asset Ca invested in 0.71% or 4,411 shares. London Communications Of Virginia owns 0% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,517 shares. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc holds 1.8% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 19,239 shares. Texas Yale Capital reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Compton Cap Mngmt Incorporated Ri stated it has 8,843 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Lipe & Dalton stated it has 366 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Davis R M reported 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 29,970 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Maplelane Capital Ltd Liability Corporation owns 1 shares. Blackrock Inc accumulated 46.13M shares. Boston Common Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 10,804 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 24,677 shares. 5,614 were accumulated by Profit Inv Ltd Liability Company. Howe Rusling Incorporated stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $78.84 million activity. McNabb John T II bought $39,880 worth of stock.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03B and $3.03B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 347,250 shares to 823,385 shares, valued at $66.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 72,491 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prns Management Commerce holds 36,636 shares. Lpl Fincl has invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Commonwealth Bank Of Australia holds 0.01% or 13,300 shares. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.02% or 6,390 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Company has 370,343 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De holds 0.01% or 1.20 million shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 70,286 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Essex Invest Mgmt Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.49% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Nomura reported 20,000 shares stake. Ranger Investment Mgmt Limited Partnership invested 0% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Victory Capital Mgmt accumulated 0% or 45,966 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.02% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Aviva Public Limited holds 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 109,835 shares. Ameriprise owns 70,752 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Cap Bankshares Tx has invested 0.87% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).