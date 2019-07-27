As Amgen Com (AMGN) Shares Declined, Shareholder Highlander Capital Management Lowered Holding; Telemark Asset Management Raised Position in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) by $684,000 as Valuation Rose

Highlander Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 7.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highlander Capital Management Llc sold 1,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,040 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 24,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highlander Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $106.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $175.34. About 2.86 million shares traded or 2.56% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners With Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira(R) (adalimumab); 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 19/04/2018 – #3 Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS; 26/04/2018 – Sales of Humira, which account for nearly two-thirds of the company’s total revenue, rose to $4.71 billion, beating estimates of $4.64 billion; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN

Telemark Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 29.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc bought 342,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 49.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.51 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.86 million, up from 1.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $165.12 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.81. About 29,168 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has declined 1.60% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Rev $106M-$116M; 20/03/2018 – Columnist and Author David Brooks to Lead New Aspen Institute Initiative Under Leadership of Incoming President and CEO Dan Por; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels 1Q Rev $23.1M; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN’S INFANT FORMULA UNIT IS SAID TO DRAW RECKITT, PERRIGO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters; 07/05/2018 – Aspen Relocates Production to New $79 Million South Africa Plant; 15/03/2018 – ASPEN RISES ON REPORT CEO WOULD CONSIDER MINORITY INVESTOR; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Sees 2018 Loss $17.6M-Loss $20.6M

Highlander Capital Management Llc, which manages about $131.70M and $161.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,050 shares to 8,211 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synovus Financial Corp (Prn) by 405,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Department Mb Retail Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Principal Financial Group holds 0.19% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. Provident Investment Mngmt has 1,200 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 152,432 shares. Beutel Goodman invested 0.79% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Boston Family Office Lc holds 10,641 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 42,975 shares. Pzena Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.98% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 950,019 shares. Wms Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,528 shares. Essex Investment Mngmt Lc holds 100 shares. Moreover, Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 2,804 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.43% or 435,498 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 162,211 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc reported 2.76M shares. Loomis Sayles Lp owns 1.24% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.33 million shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 50,000 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $14.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold ASPN shares while 13 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 23.15 million shares or 5.85% less from 24.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Moreover, Northern has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Hightower Advisors Limited invested in 0% or 375,212 shares. First Republic Inv Mngmt Inc reported 15,439 shares. Bank Of Ny Mellon reported 14,647 shares. Firsthand Cap Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Ariel Invests Ltd Liability invested in 0.05% or 1.47M shares. Vanguard Gp has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 1.07 million shares. Telemark Asset Ltd Liability reported 0.49% stake. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0% invested in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) for 41,700 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc has invested 0% in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN). Rbf Lc reported 60,845 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada accumulated 9,475 shares.