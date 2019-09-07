As Amgen Com (AMGN) Market Valuation Rose, Capwealth Advisors Has Increased by $839,538 Its Holding; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Raised Stake in Pulte Group (PHM) as Share Price Rose

Capwealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc Com (AMGN) by 15.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capwealth Advisors Llc bought 4,442 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 33,336 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.33 million, up from 28,894 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capwealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – EC APPROVED A NEW INDICATION IN REPATHA; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 14/03/2018 – Pfizer wins bid to supply Enbrel to Pusan National University Hospital, insiders say; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s beat fueled by demand for Humira, Hep C drugs

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc increased its stake in Pulte Group Inc (PHM) by 758.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc bought 274,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.70% . The hedge fund held 310,776 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 36,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Pulte Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $34.57. About 2.39 million shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC – QTRLY HOME SALE REVENUES GAINED 21% TO $1.9 BLN; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q EPS 59C; 07/05/2018 – PulteGroup’s Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Homebuilding & Building Products Conference to Be Webcast Live; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 PULTEGROUP FOUNDER WILLIAM J. PULTE PASSED AWAY AT AGE 85; 15/03/2018 – PulteGroup Promotes Michelle Hairston to Senior Vice President, Human Re

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Capwealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $719.93 million and $652.08M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc Com (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9,073 shares to 82,170 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

