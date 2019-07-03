As Amgen (Call) (AMGN) Market Valuation Declined, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Trimmed Its Position by $2.45 Million; Lennar (LEN) Market Value Rose While Long Pond Capital LP Has Lifted Its Holding

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 21.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 405,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $114.26 million, up from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.55. About 3.29M shares traded or 12.43% up from the average. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 02/04/2018 – Lennar Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Rev $2.98B; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Rick Beckwitt Has Been Elected as the New CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (Call) (AMGN) by 99.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc analyzed 12,878 shares as the company's stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 100 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19,000, down from 12,978 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $113.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $186.64. About 1.56M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year's $3.83 per share.

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $236.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3,117 shares to 3,217 shares, valued at $536,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 51,379 shares in the quarter, for a total of 68,879 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machine (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Fl Invest Management has 0.85% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 53,373 shares. Iberiabank reported 35,008 shares. Invsts Asset Of Georgia Ga Adv invested in 0.27% or 2,030 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt holds 124,232 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.47% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1.07 million shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Com reported 17,826 shares stake. First Foundation Advisors has 3,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Llc has invested 0.92% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited holds 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,326 shares. Nichols Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 0.08% or 5,087 shares in its portfolio. Argyle Management accumulated 29,119 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Private Ocean Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,182 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough has 30,072 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) Limited reported 0.97% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19B for 13.00 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 6,688 shares. Ulysses Lc owns 218,819 shares for 0.97% of their portfolio. Weiss Multi accumulated 57,199 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amp Capital has invested 0.09% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Lsv Asset Management has 0.04% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 475,636 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Sterling Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 1.14M shares. Advsrs Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.18% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Gideon Capital Advisors, New York-based fund reported 8,083 shares. 7,100 are held by E&G Advsrs L P. American Financial Grp Inc Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 25,000 shares. Parkwood Ltd Llc reported 79,453 shares stake. New York-based Third Avenue Limited Liability Corp has invested 7.7% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 10,950 shares.

Long Pond Capital Lp, which manages about $1.63B and $2.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc by 957,232 shares to 2.94 million shares, valued at $146.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 131,167 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.97M shares, and cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).