As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Increased Its Position by $1.08 Million; Hhr Asset Management Boosted Ss&C Technologies Hldgs (SSNC) Holding by $8.54 Million

Hhr Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (SSNC) by 61.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hhr Asset Management Llc bought 149,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.87% . The hedge fund held 394,173 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.71M, up from 244,413 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hhr Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $50.22. About 961,109 shares traded. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) has declined 9.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SSNC News: 21/03/2018 – SS&C GlobeOp Forward Redemption lndicator; 06/04/2018 – SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC SSNC.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR SS&C Technologies’ Trm Ln B Issncs Rtd ‘BB’; 18/05/2018 – SS&C Announces Quarterly Dividend; 28/03/2018 – DST Systems, Inc. Shareholders Approve Merger With SS&C; 05/04/2018 – FIDESSA GROUP PLC FDSA.L – OTHER PARTY IS SS&C TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC; 06/03/2018 Esposito Securities Switches to SS&C’s MarketTrader; 01/05/2018 – SS&C SEES 2Q ADJ REV $895.0M TO $915.0M, EST. $669.2M; 24/04/2018 – SS&C STATEMENT ON FIDESSA GROUP; 13/04/2018 – DST SYSTEMS INC – SEPARATION AGREEMENT WITH GIVENS TO BE EFFECTIVE AS OF CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH, SS&C TECHNOLOGIES AND ITS UNIT

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 20.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 5,893 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 34,541 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.37M, up from 28,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 24/04/2018 – FOCUS-Express Scripts targets Amgen, Lilly migraine drugs in pricing shift; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 03/04/2018 – Amgen Treatment Granted Orphan Drug Status by FDA; 19/04/2018 – Novartis poaches Bristol-Myers/Amgen vet John Tsai for top drug development post in a $9B organization $NVS $AMGN

Hhr Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $1.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 8,940 shares to 292,325 shares, valued at $26.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 2,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,801 shares, and cut its stake in Pivotal Software Inc.

More notable recent SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” on April 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “SS&C Technologies Holdings Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on April 12, 2019. More interesting news about SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SS&C Successfully Re-platforms St. James’s Place onto Bluedoor – PRNewswire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:SSNC) Returns On Capital Compare To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 22 investors sold SSNC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 199.24 million shares or 0.86% less from 200.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Markston Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Moreover, Aqr Mgmt has 0% invested in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 23,539 shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC). Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 35,487 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Llc, Colorado-based fund reported 1.21 million shares. Macquarie Grp Limited owns 297,466 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Tiger Legatus Capital Mngmt holds 3.07% in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) or 120,000 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 2.29 million shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Services owns 216 shares. Ftb holds 0% of its portfolio in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) for 913 shares. Efg Asset Mngmt (Americas) Corporation reported 83,116 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc owns 13,019 shares. Piedmont Advsrs reported 14,915 shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.02% or 211,614 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 30,304 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. One Cap Lc stated it has 21,271 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru Com invested in 21,264 shares. Hm Payson reported 1.56% stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.23% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mathes Co Incorporated stated it has 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Guardian Investment Mngmt has 18,113 shares. Moreover, Mckinley Carter Wealth has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited invested in 0.21% or 25,757 shares. Inv House Lc stated it has 0.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Indiana & Management, a Indiana-based fund reported 2,275 shares. Stock Yards Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0.16% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 173,598 were reported by Artemis Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Barclays Pcl has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 3,517 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Peapack Gladstone stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).