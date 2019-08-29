As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Heritage Investors Management Has Lowered Position; As Anthem (ANTM) Share Value Rose, Holder Oak Associates LTD Decreased Stake

Heritage Investors Management Corp decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heritage Investors Management Corp sold 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 99,846 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.97M, down from 101,639 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $207.15. About 1.45 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron to lower net price of Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection in exchange for straightforward, more affordable p; 01/05/2018 – Sanofi/Regeneron’s one-two punch on PCSK9 price and health data wins a key convert as Express Scripts creates exclusive formulary deal $REGN $SNY $AMGN $ESRX; 09/04/2018 – Amgen To Present New Pre-Clinical Data Showcasing Robust Approach To Evaluating Potential Anti-Cancer Therapies At AACR 2018; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 30/04/2018 – Amgen: KYPROLIS Multiple Myeloma Treatment Shows Overall Survival in Two Phase 3 Studies

Oak Associates Ltd decreased its stake in Anthem Inc. (ANTM) by 82.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oak Associates Ltd sold 8,420 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 1,740 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $499,000, down from 10,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oak Associates Ltd who had been investing in Anthem Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $4.33 during the last trading session, reaching $258.14. About 589,321 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 25/04/2018 – U.S. health insurer Anthem’s quarterly profit rises 30 pct; 23/05/2018 – ABC6: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM, TO BUY ASPIRE HEALTH; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TO ACQUIRE ASPIRE HEALTH, A NON-HOSPICE, COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE PROVIDER; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT BOOSTED DOV, ANTM, WP, FB, LEN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Comfort Cases Announces Collaboration with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield to Support Indiana Foster Children by Providing Travel; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $15.30, SAW $15, EST. $15.13; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 22/05/2018 – Football Rumors: Latest On Anthem Debate

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.24 billion for 13.33 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Oak Associates Ltd, which manages about $1.01B and $1.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 13,805 shares to 35,585 shares, valued at $1.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC).

