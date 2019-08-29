As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Choate Investment Advisors Lowered Its Holding by $515,214; Broadfin Capital Upped Its Holding in Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) as Stock Declined

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76 million, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $206.64. About 1.11M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 05/04/2018 – The World’s Best Cyclists Are Coming to California for America’s Only WorldTour Race as the Amgen Tour of California Gets

Broadfin Capital Llc increased its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (HRTX) by 74.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc bought 88,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.75% . The hedge fund held 207,998 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.08M, up from 119,294 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Heron Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.50 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 484,481 shares traded. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) has declined 51.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRTX News: 10/04/2018 – Blue Heron Bakery | Seattle District Office | CGMP Food/Prepared, Packed or Held Under Insanitary Conditions/Adulterated; 16/04/2018 – Recro Pharma to Present IV Meloxicam Data at the 43rd Annual Regional Anesthesiology and Acute Pain Medicine Meeting; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC HRTX.O QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.81; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: FDA Is Unable to Approve the New Drug Application for IV Meloxicam in Its Current Form; 10/05/2018 – HERON THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 CINV FRANCHISE NET PRODUCT SALES GUIDANCE OF $60 MLN TO $70 MLN; 18/05/2018 – Patrick Heron at Tate St Ives – a Cornish cornucopia; 09/05/2018 – DURECT Announces Amendment to Licensing Agreement with Sandoz Related to POSIMIR® (SABER®-Bupivacaine); 30/05/2018 – SEDOR PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS CO HAS GRANTED LOS ALTOS AN EXCLUSIVE LICENSE FOR CAPTISOL-ENABLED MELOXICAM FOR THE PEOPLE’S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 3% of Heron Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – HERON SAYS WOODLAWN PROJECT ON TRACK FOR YEAR END COMMISSIONING

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $484.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 411,300 shares to 5.86 million shares, valued at $29.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zogenix Inc by 164,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,698 shares, and cut its stake in Integra Lifesciences Hldgs C (NASDAQ:IART).

