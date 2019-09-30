As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Aristotle Capital Management Boosted by $6.87 Million Its Position; Clarivest Asset Management Cut Its Holding in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by $2.42 Million as Shares Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio (SSP) by 99.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc sold 142,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.87% . The institutional investor held 58 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1,000, down from 142,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 294,174 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 20.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 24/05/2018 – SCRIPPS RENEWS ABC AFFILIATION PACTS IN ALL 15 MARKETS; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 02/05/2018 – EW Scripps: Urges Hldrs To Vote For the Board’s Nominees; 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family – sources [19:54 GMT16 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY SEES SCRIPPS COST SAVINGS FROM HEADCOUNT, REAL ESTATE; 07/05/2018 – EW SCRIPPS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 8C; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps 1Q EPS 33c; 04/04/2018 – SCRIPPS CUTS INTEREST RATE ON $300M TERM LOAN B BY 0.25%; 27/03/2018 – GAMCO ASSET MANAGEMENT- GAMCO WILL SOLICIT PROXIES TO ELECT COLLEEN BIRDNOW BROWN, RAYMOND H. COLE, VINCENT L. SADUSKY TO W. SCRIPPS’ BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 37,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 2.55M shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $469.06M, up from 2.51 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $194.94. About 1.77 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/05/2018 – REG-Novartis and Amgen announce FDA approval of Aimovig(TM) (erenumab), a novel treatment developed specifically for migraine prevention; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Shields & Co Lc invested 0.37% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Washington Trust holds 0.48% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 47,314 shares. Aspen Invest Management Inc owns 0.87% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,180 shares. Capstone Financial Advsr reported 1,560 shares. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 3,048 shares. Oarsman Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 7,060 shares. Interest stated it has 282,163 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Cap Finance Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 236,299 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Mrj accumulated 2.06% or 19,365 shares. San Francisco Sentry (Ca) has 2,413 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management reported 62,278 shares. Shelton Cap owns 68,172 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 68,720 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Coastline Tru Commerce reported 0.57% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Woodmont Inv Counsel Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.09% or 1,912 shares.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mitsubishi Ufj Finl Group In (NYSE:MTU) by 132,052 shares to 34.07M shares, valued at $161.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,565 shares, and cut its stake in Experian Plc Spons Adr (EXPGY).

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rexford Indl Rlty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 58,009 shares to 131,209 shares, valued at $5.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 45,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM).

Analysts await The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.13 earnings per share, down 154.17% or $0.37 from last year’s $0.24 per share. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by The E.W. Scripps Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -750.00% negative EPS growth.