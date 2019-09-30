As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Stake; United Asset Strategies Increased Holding in Mckesson (MCK)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 81.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 17,792 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 3,929 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $724,000, down from 21,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $193.32. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 09/03/2018 – New Analyses Show Payer Utilization Management Criteria Deny Access To PCSK9 Inhibitors For Patients At The Highest Risk For Su; 13/05/2018 – Gaviria Outsprints the Pack to Stage 1 Victory as 2018 Amgen Tour of California Gets Underway in Long Beach; 14/05/2018 – Evenity (romosozumab; Amgen/UCB/Astellas) Drug Overview Report 2018 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN GETS EC APPROVAL FOR REPATHA® (EVOLOCUMAB) TO PREVENT HEA; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 19/04/2018 – $NVS CEO Vas Narasimhan found his replacement as development chief — at $AMGN John Tsai –; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab) For Migraine Patients With Multiple Treatment Failures; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 25,382 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.41 million, up from 20,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $136.74. About 1.51M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY SHR VIEW $13.35 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Management Worked to Meet DEA’s Expectations for Controlled-Substances Monitoring Program; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP MCK.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $13.36 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – McKesson and PrescribeWellness Announce Five-Year Partnership to Provide VaccineComplete and Expanded Access to Collaborative Practice Agreements; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Multi-Year Strategic Growth Initiative; Reaffirms Fiscal 2018 Outlook and Provides Preliminary Fiscal 2019; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS AUTHORIZED AN ADDITIONAL $4.0 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $515.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 22,768 shares to 28,040 shares, valued at $8.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,898 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,122 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greylin Inv Mangement holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,912 shares. Albion Fin Gp Ut holds 19,080 shares. Florida-based Edmp has invested 3.83% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bourgeon Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mgmt accumulated 5,176 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt stated it has 39,996 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt reported 18,113 shares. 1,737 are held by Wagner Bowman Mgmt. First Retail Bank Of Hutchinson has invested 0.26% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Zacks Inv Mgmt holds 0.94% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 249,273 shares. 2,342 are held by Summit Financial Wealth Limited Com. Dubuque Bank stated it has 78,472 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt accumulated 0.78% or 331,350 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.36% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07B for 13.97 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 41 investors sold MCK shares while 263 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 154.39 million shares or 4.61% less from 161.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Foster And Motley stated it has 19,262 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Holderness Invs Commerce invested in 4,648 shares. Argyle Capital Inc has 21,575 shares. Adirondack Trust Co owns 480 shares. Hanson & Doremus Inv Management, Vermont-based fund reported 9,434 shares. 238,516 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.58% or 32,882 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 6,930 shares. Evergreen Capital Management Lc invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Alps Advsr Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 6,813 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 133,992 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance has 2,553 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Franklin Resource reported 0% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Comerica Commercial Bank invested 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Metropolitan Life Ins New York reported 0.07% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).