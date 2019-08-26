As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Rose, Alphamark Advisors Has Lowered Holding; As Oshkosh (OSK) Stock Rose, Guggenheim Capital Decreased Position

Guggenheim Capital Llc decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc sold 13,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 65,938 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, down from 79,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.43% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $67.58. About 404,565 shares traded. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 13.69% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – EXPECTS 2018 CONSOLIDATED SALES TO BE $7.4 BLN TO $7.6 BLN; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Oshkosh Corp.’s Prpsd $300M Snr Unsecured Nts ‘BBB’; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Oshkosh Senior Unsecured Rating To Ba1; 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 06/03/2018 – Wisconsin Govern: Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President; 23/04/2018 – DJ Oshkosh Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSK); 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh 2Q EPS $1.47

Alphamark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Incorporated (AMGN) by 94.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphamark Advisors Llc sold 23,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 1,425 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $271,000, down from 24,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphamark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 3.42M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 SHR OUTLOOK REVISED TO $11.30-$12.28 ON GAAP BASIS AND $12.80-$13.70 ON NON-GAAP BASIS; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 23/03/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion Recognizing That Repatha® (evolocumab) Prevents Heart Attacks And Strokes; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN & ALLERGAN GET POSITIVE CHMP OPINION FOR ABP 980 (BIOSIMI; 11/04/2018 – Amgen Inc. | human immunoglobulin (IgG1K) monoclonal antibody that binds to interleukin 15 | N/A | 04/10/2018 | Treatment of refractory celiac disease. | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold OSK shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 29,931 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Polaris Greystone Finance Gru Llc holds 1.43% or 247,831 shares in its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Co holds 0.3% or 6,000 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Associated Banc, a Alabama-based fund reported 3,346 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Lsv Asset Management holds 0.39% or 3.25M shares in its portfolio. Wilen Invest Management invested 0.19% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Highland Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.38% or 65,875 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp stated it has 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Apg Asset Mngmt Nv holds 7,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 125,739 shares. Highstreet Asset Management holds 0% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 16 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Brandywine Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 265,288 shares.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60 billion and $12.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) by 21,862 shares to 150,837 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Voya Glbl Eqty Div & Prem Op (IGD) by 61,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

