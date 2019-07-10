As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Alethea Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding; Bar Harbor Trust Services Cut Its American Express Co Com (AXP) Stake by $310,868

Alethea Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 39.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alethea Capital Management Llc sold 1,664 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 4,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alethea Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $182.33. About 1.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON: EXPRESS SCRIPTS SELECTS PRALUENT EXCLUSIVE THERAPY; 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 29/03/2018 – CORVIDIA THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS MARC DE GARIDEL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN’S BLINCYTO; 27/04/2018 – Bolder BioTechnology Announces Positive Results from Phase 1 Clinical Trial of BBT-015, a Long-Acting G-CSF Analog, in Healthy; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA

Bar Harbor Trust Services decreased its stake in American Express Co Com (AXP) by 3.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bar Harbor Trust Services sold 2,852 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 80,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.84M, down from 83,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services who had been investing in American Express Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $126.96. About 2.26 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 12/04/2018 – Fox 31 Denver: Luxe American Express lounge coming to DIA; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Book Value Per Common Share $20.96; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – American Express Company Elects Christopher D. Young to Board of Directors; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms American Express Credit Account Master Trust; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Fabricant to Resume Role as Senior Vice President, Controllershi; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s: No Rating Impact On American Express Card Abs Following Issuance Of Unrated 2018-4 And 2018-5 Transactions; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 30/05/2018 – DAL: SEES $3B/YEAR REVENUE FROM AMERICAN EXPRESS PARTNERSHIP

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 earnings per share, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.70 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 1,105 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has 431,635 shares. Frontier Inv Mngmt Company reported 3,678 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Prudential Plc owns 836,124 shares for 0.54% of their portfolio. Horan Capital Advsr Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 549 shares. First Manhattan has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 224,087 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Jag Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.03% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Lederer Assoc Counsel Ca owns 12,665 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has 0.55% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 430,624 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 1.33M shares or 0.17% of the stock. 1St Source Bank & Trust reported 3,746 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Investors Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv reported 0.27% stake. Private Na holds 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 5,574 shares.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $2.05 EPS, up 11.41% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.84 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.70 billion for 15.48 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.99% EPS growth.

