As Amgen (AMGN) Valuation Declined, Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position; Engaged Capital Decreased Its Holding in Benchmark Electrs (BHE) by $49.22 Million

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc sold 42,152 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,460 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 85,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $188.58. About 1.93 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – AMGEN-ALLERGAN: ABP 980 FOR TREATMENT OF THREE TYPES OF CANCER; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi offer new Praluent pricing to break reimbursement logjam; 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO(R) (blinatumomab) to Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in Adults and Children; 25/04/2018 – Amgen’s profits were driven by lower taxes and an increase in product sales of newer drugs; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients

Engaged Capital Llc decreased its stake in Benchmark Electrs Inc (BHE) by 84.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engaged Capital Llc sold 1.89M shares as the company’s stock declined 10.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 343,873 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 2.24 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engaged Capital Llc who had been investing in Benchmark Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $968.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $25.1. About 95,534 shares traded. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has declined 6.79% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.22% the S&P500. Some Historical BHE News: 25/04/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS 41C, EST. 36C; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – HAS $230 MLN CREDIT FACILITY THAT MATURES IN NOVEMBER 2020; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: WELLING HAD SOLD OUT OF BHE, HAS AGAIN BOUGHT A STAKE; 07/03/2018 BENCHMARK REPORTS INITIATION OF QTR CASH DIV OF 15C/SHR; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec Sees 2Q Rev $590M-$630M; 21/05/2018 – Benchmark Electronics Appoints Merilee Raines to Board of Directors; 07/03/2018 – BENCHMARK ELECTRONICS INC BHE.N – WILL REPURCHASE A MINIMUM OF $100 MLN IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Adj EPS 41c; 25/04/2018 – Benchmark Elec 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 25/04/2018 – BHE SEES 2Q REV. $590.00 TO $630.0M, EST. $635.0M (2 EST.)

Analysts await Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. BHE’s profit will be $12.34 million for 19.61 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Benchmark Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is Cavco Industries, Inc. (CVCO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Berkshire Violated Its Own Board Independence Rules – Seeking Alpha" published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) ? – Yahoo Finance" on May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold BHE shares while 61 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 36.87 million shares or 5.60% less from 39.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paloma Prtn holds 0.01% or 17,369 shares in its portfolio. Magnetar Financial Ltd Com reported 24,250 shares. 10,700 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Llc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 30,485 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Malaga Cove Limited Liability Company invested in 0.8% or 50,122 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru has 7,482 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup has invested 0% in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). 7,805 are owned by Hbk Invests Limited Partnership. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 13,953 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,371 shares. Kbc Gp Nv reported 33,781 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE). Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Company holds 0.68% of its portfolio in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) for 501,963 shares. Voya Ltd Com holds 67,839 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Town Country Bank & Trust Tru Com Dba First Bankers Tru Com has 7,022 shares for 0.63% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh reported 273,049 shares stake. Bridgecreek Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 8,950 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Cap Investment Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.29% or 25,777 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Lc stated it has 9,936 shares. Avalon Ltd has 0.82% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Yorktown Management Com Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hartline Invest Corporation holds 11,313 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Payden And Rygel accumulated 13,330 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1,951 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Washington-based Saturna Cap Corp has invested 2.01% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Llc stated it has 17 shares. Stone Run Cap Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.13% or 1,350 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability owns 7,239 shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio. 4,213 are owned by Wellington Shields & Ltd Liability Corp.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.