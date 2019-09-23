As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Midas Management Has Upped Position; Lone Pine Capital Boosted Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding by $48.20 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 197,536 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The hedge fund held 3.77M shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $920.47 million, up from 3.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25M shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 10/05/2018 – Envision Healthcare: In Arbitration With a UnitedHealth Group Unit, Alleges United Breached Medical Group Participation Agreement; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $12.54, REV VIEW $224.88 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth: Witty to Step Down From UnitedHealth Group Board; 28/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with UnitedHealth Group CEO David Wichmann at CNBC’s Healthy Returns conference to discuss the health-care giant’s prospects; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 17.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 2,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.13M, up from 14,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $196.94. About 3.07M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of Cancer; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: Expect Approval in the EU in the Coming Months; 17/04/2018 – Amgen’s Aimovig halved migraine days in 30 pct of trial patients; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 10/03/2018 – PRALUENT REDUCES RISK OF MAJOR ADVERSE CARDIOVASCULAR EVENTS BY 15 PCT VS PLACEBO IN MULTI-YEAR “OUTCOMES” STUDY – DATA; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Tencent, Exits Celgene, Cuts Amgen

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomas Story And Son Limited Com invested in 0.14% or 1,500 shares. Thomasville State Bank holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 24,500 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D, Massachusetts-based fund reported 9,416 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 7,897 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Stillwater Investment Limited Liability Company invested 1.17% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Bsw Wealth Partners holds 2,327 shares. Amer Bank & Trust owns 24,164 shares. Dillon & Assocs Inc has invested 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Capital Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Com owns 60,664 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. Fort Point Cap Prtnrs Lc accumulated 4,965 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Private Asset invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 2.58% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Perigon Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2,083 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins has invested 0.74% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Llc holds 2,721 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Advisors stated it has 1.73% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Monroe Retail Bank Tru Mi, a Michigan-based fund reported 995 shares. Victory Cap Mgmt has 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 328,535 shares. Palisades Hudson Asset Ltd Partnership invested 0.23% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Beaumont Fincl Prtn Ltd Liability Com has 0.12% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 4,858 shares. Eastern Bancorp owns 69,088 shares for 1.07% of their portfolio. Jnba invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 9,450 are held by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Incorporated Ltd Llc. Washington Trust State Bank accumulated 36,605 shares. Missouri-based Moneta Gp Invest Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fosun Ltd owns 0.16% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,930 shares. Private Advisor Group Limited Company holds 32,075 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Carret Asset Management Lc has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Blackrock accumulated 69.98 million shares. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Llc owns 22,790 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. Shares for $4.64M were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 190,833 shares to 476,373 shares, valued at $291.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.12 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.67M shares, and cut its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).