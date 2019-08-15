As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Holder Keystone Financial Planning Has Lowered by $1.30 Million Its Position; Camden Asset Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Nextera Energy (NEE)

Camden Asset Management LP increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 255.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camden Asset Management LP bought 94,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The hedge fund held 131,250 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.37 million, up from 36,880 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camden Asset Management LP who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $214.96. About 2.37 million shares traded or 40.23% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 02/04/2018 – NextEra yieldco finds buyer for Canadian assets; 23/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Provides $70 Million Financing for NextEra Wind; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 02/04/2018 – NextEra Energy Partners, LP announces sale of Canadian renewable portfolio; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project; 30/03/2018 – NextEra Energy and JinkoSolar announce deal for millions of solar panels; JinkoSolar to begin manufacturing solar panels in Florida; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co Announces Sale of Certain Florida Assets to NextEra Energy

Keystone Financial Planning Inc decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 26.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc sold 6,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,239 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, down from 26,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.83% or $5.8 during the last trading session, reaching $198.87. About 3.62 million shares traded or 18.06% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen expects strong demand for new migraine prevention drug; 27/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Expand Use of Prolia(R) (denosumab) to Patients With Glucocorticoid-Induced Osteoporosis; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 09/03/2018 – $CHRS $AMGN Coherus BioSciences IPR patent trial is NOT instituted against Amgen/Roche ‘522 Enbrel patent claims. Could potentially add delay to CHS-0214 biosimilar launch; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s: Aimovig Approval Credit Positive For Amgen And Novartis; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is Migraine Prevention Drug

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/31/2019: DMPI,NUVA,AMGN,ACRS – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Short Sellers Make a Move on Big Biotechs – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CBM, RYTM, GH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/18/2019: CODX, IDXG, NVS, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation owns 0.41% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 27.45M shares. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 803,132 shares. 9,936 are held by Motley Fool Asset Limited Com. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Company invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Mathes Communication invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,376 were accumulated by Smith Moore Communication. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.61% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The California-based West Oak Cap has invested 1.19% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Perkins Coie Trust Company has 2,392 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. First Allied Advisory Services has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moreover, Hussman Strategic Incorporated has 0.93% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Garde Inc holds 2,761 shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited holds 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 67,467 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Limited holds 0.05% or 1,557 shares. Fragasso Gp holds 0.88% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 21,610 shares.

Keystone Financial Planning Inc, which manages about $143.92M and $202.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 1,150 shares to 5,239 shares, valued at $1.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 23,048 shares in the quarter, for a total of 155,988 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluestein R H & accumulated 70,998 shares. Raymond James Na invested in 0.45% or 39,925 shares. 2.87 million are owned by Alliancebernstein L P. Amp Cap Investors Ltd reported 0.38% stake. Omers Administration reported 472,130 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.68% or 5,383 shares. Gulf Intll National Bank (Uk) Ltd has 114,544 shares. Moreover, Aviva Pcl has 0.61% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Oppenheimer And Inc reported 0.37% stake. Brown Advisory holds 43,875 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Glenview State Bank Tru Dept holds 8,555 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Fiera Cap owns 12,430 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Birch Hill Invest Advisors Limited Liability has 15,918 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership reported 819 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Camden Asset Management L P, which manages about $4.65B and $3.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (Prn) by 5.00 million shares to 2.47M shares, valued at $4.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 868,425 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.91M shares, and cut its stake in Theravance Inc (Prn).