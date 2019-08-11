As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Colony Group Has Decreased Its Holding by $1.48 Million; Hollencrest Securities Holding in Philip Morris Intl (PM) Has Decreased by $645,568 as Stock Declined

Hollencrest Securities Llc decreased its stake in Philip Morris Intl (PM) by 6.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc sold 7,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 103,063 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11 million, down from 110,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.50B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $82.59. About 2.87 million shares traded. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 25/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris loses 16% in value in worst day since 2008; 24/04/2018 – Philip Morris Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 18/05/2018 – Government proposal leaves markets gasping — and ltalians vaping; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris International sells Marlboro cigarettes outside the U.S; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 EPS $5.15-EPS $5.30; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT $1.7B; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Adds AB InBev, Cuts Philip Morris: 13F; 30/05/2018 – Tobacco-Free Kids: Sick Joke — Philip Morris Repeats Call for Smoke-Free Future While It Aggressively Markets Cigarettes and; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 6.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 7,826 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The hedge fund held 112,848 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, down from 120,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA Approves BLINCYTO® (blinatumomab) To Treat Minimal Residual Disease-Positive B-Cell Precursor Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia In Adults And Children; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS NEW DRUG APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA® (adalimumab) Patent Disputes with Samsung Bioepis

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14 billion and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pimco Enhanced Shrt Maturty Ac (MINT) by 3,611 shares to 20,706 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Barrick Gold Corp F (NYSE:ABX).

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity.

Analysts await Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.37 EPS, down 4.86% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.44 per share. PM’s profit will be $2.13B for 15.07 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Philip Morris International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.16% negative EPS growth.

