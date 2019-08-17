As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Rose, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Decreased Stake; China Mobile Limited (CHL) Position Upped by Drw Securities Llc

Drw Securities Llc increased its stake in China Mobile Limited (CHL) by 353.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc bought 39,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.43% . The institutional investor held 50,042 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 11,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in China Mobile Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 861,104 shares traded or 17.49% up from the average. China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL) has declined 4.40% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHL News: 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER CORPORATION LTD- 2017 PROFIT FOR THE YEAR RMB 1,943 MLN; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S: CHINA MOBILE’S SOLID 2017 RESULTS SUPPORT ITS A1 RATING; 19/03/2018 – China Mobile End-February Subscribers at 894.6 Mln (Table); 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- DOES NOT DISCLOSE MAXIMUM PROPOSED SIZE OF OFFERING; 14/05/2018 – CHINA TOWER- EXPECTED 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE ABOUT RMB 34 BLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile: Added 38.3 Million Mobile Customers in 2017; 22/03/2018 – CHINA MOBILE LTD – FY TOTAL NUMBER OF MOBILE CUSTOMERS WAS 887 MLN, A NET ADDITION OF 38.30 MLN; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Operating Revenue CNY740.51 Billion; Up 4.5%; 22/03/2018 – China Mobile 2017 Net Profit Up 5.1% at CNY114.28 Billion

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 3.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc sold 1,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 56,402 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.72M, down from 58,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 2.49 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REV. $5.55B, EST. $5.43B; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q Rev $5.6B; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA approves Amgen migraine drug, price set at $6900/yr; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island Gov: Amgen Announces that Rhode Island Will Be Location of First U.S. ‘Next-Generation’ Biomanufacturing Plant; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN TO BUILD BIOMANUFACTURING PLANT AT RHODE ISLAND CAMPUS; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $3.98 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (FXI) by 120,651 shares to 463,869 shares, valued at $20.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 135,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 158,923 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA).

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $2.29B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 785 shares to 8,616 shares, valued at $10.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,168 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,701 shares, and has risen its stake in Bp Plc (NYSE:BP).

