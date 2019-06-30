As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Declined, Hamel Associates Has Raised by $557,550 Its Position; Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Holding Has Lifted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 69.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 2,950 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,175 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, up from 4,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.66% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – CO, FUJIFILM KYOWA KIRIN BIOLOGICS EXPECT TO RECEIVE DECISION FROM EMA REGARDING MAA FOR PROPOSED BIOSIMILAR TO HUMIRA IN H2 2018; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 19/04/2018 – Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics, Cosentyx drop; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/04/2018 – Novartis presents first-of-its-kind evidence at AAN reinforcing robust and consistent efficacy of AimovigTM* (erenumab) for migraine patients with multiple treatment failures; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Agreement Provides Praluent at Lower Net Price and Enables Streamlined Patient Access Based on Physician Attestatio; 17/05/2018 – FDA: Grants Approval of Aimovig to Amgen Inc; 23/03/2018 – Amgen and Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion for ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin(R)) for the Treatment of Three Types of Cancer

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 15.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 3,283 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,481 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, up from 21,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $275.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $109.65. About 12.15M shares traded or 74.39% up from the average. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 23/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE REPORTS PRICING OF DEBT TENDER OFFER

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management has invested 1.13% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 803,132 are held by Prudential Fincl. 2,506 were reported by Verity Asset Management. Burns J W & Co Ny holds 21,286 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd holds 44,318 shares. Baxter Bros owns 3,947 shares. M&R Inc holds 6,312 shares. Parkside Bancorp & has 0.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,902 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 430,624 shares stake. Blume Cap holds 400 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Gulf International Savings Bank (Uk) stated it has 0.51% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Eqis Cap Inc owns 23,187 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. 128,838 are held by Mirae Asset Glob. Groesbeck Investment Mgmt Nj reported 2.69% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gyroscope Capital Management Gp Limited Liability Company owns 1,136 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) by 19,262 shares to 20,251 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE) by 3,339 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,952 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFAV).

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 9,900 shares to 36,018 shares, valued at $8.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 40,912 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 209,450 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 Coombe Gary A sold $2.20M worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 22,264 shares. $2.86M worth of stock was sold by Skoufalos Ioannis on Friday, February 1. Taylor David S had sold 30,000 shares worth $2.97 million. Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of stock or 3,000 shares. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77 million worth of stock or 1.21 million shares. 41,088 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares with value of $3.90M were sold by Schomburger Jeffrey K.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd Liability invested in 1.4% or 250,841 shares. Everence Mngmt Inc has 1.09% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 59,943 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1.26% or 51,684 shares. Rench Wealth stated it has 3.22% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Peregrine Asset Advisers holds 2.75% or 45,793 shares. Orca Inv Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.51% or 4,322 shares. Trian Fund Mgmt Ltd Partnership invested in 40.87% or 36.70 million shares. The South Dakota-based Dorsey And Whitney Co Ltd Liability has invested 0.95% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Clean Yield Gp owns 2.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 49,453 shares. Avalon Advsr Limited Liability Corp reported 2.63% stake. Leavell Management, Alabama-based fund reported 50,355 shares. Curbstone Management holds 25,118 shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. Sand Hill Glob Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.62% or 58,731 shares in its portfolio. Longer Invests has 2.43% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Captrust Financial holds 0.94% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 222,654 shares.