As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Value Declined, Guardian Investment Management Lowered Holding by $457,758; R-H Dinel Investment Counsel Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) Has Cut as Valuation Rose

R-H Dinel Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 18.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel sold 12,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,900 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.58 million, down from 64,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. R-H Dinel Investment Counsel who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $117.57. About 14.60 million shares traded or 758.56% up from the average. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 16/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Corp: We admit to being early. But the science won’t be held back; 20/03/2018 – EXACT SCIENCES CORP – STENHOUSE, VICE PRESIDENT, U.S. IMMUNOLOGY AT ABBVIE, WILL ASSUME NEW POSITION ON APRIL 2, 2018; 19/03/2018 – Exact Sciences Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – American Cancer Society recommends earlier colorectal cancer screening; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences to participate in two investor conferences during May; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences Sees 2018 Rev $420M-$430M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss/Shr 33c

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $176.08. About 1.70M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi to Lower Net Price of Praluent (alirocumab) Injection in Exchange for Straightforward, More Affordable Patient Access for Express Scripts Patients; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 23/03/2018 – Amgen, Allergan Get Positive CHMP Opinion for Biosimilar Herceptin for Three Types of Cancer; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 14/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 24/04/2018 – Amgen Sees FY Adj EPS $12.80-Adj EPS $13.70

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Financial has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Moneta Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Company invested in 3,569 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd holds 64,753 shares. Midas Mgmt reported 14,450 shares or 1.17% of all its holdings. Twin Tree Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,619 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.24% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Agf Invs invested in 0.32% or 150,649 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Lc invested in 0.23% or 3,380 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt owns 3.91 million shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated reported 12,139 shares. Aspen Invest holds 7,180 shares. Stevens First Principles Advsr holds 0.04% or 357 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Com owns 9,873 shares. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Com owns 3,407 shares. Plancorp Ltd Co reported 9,490 shares stake.

