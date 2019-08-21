As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Wallington Asset Management Has Trimmed Position by $6.49 Million; Illumina (ILMN) Shares Declined While Harding Loevner LP Lifted Its Holding

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $203.94. About 1.56 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA® (EVOLOCUM; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 06/03/2018 – AMGEN REPORTS PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN; 16/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 761024 Company: AMGEN INC; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Preliminary Proration Factor for Tender Offer Is Approximately 95.9%

Harding Loevner Lp increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 800410% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harding Loevner Lp bought 480,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The hedge fund held 480,306 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.23M, up from 60 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harding Loevner Lp who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.70B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $290.5. About 493,397 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Ltd Liability reported 18,126 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.16% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Jane Street Gru Limited Com holds 0.01% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 13,689 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank has invested 0% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). 1,751 are owned by Williams Jones & Associates Limited Liability Co. Horan Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 47 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can holds 127,145 shares. Css Llc Il reported 0.02% stake. Riverpark Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 5,955 shares. 11 are owned by Assetmark Inc. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 350 shares. Budros Ruhlin And Roe has invested 0.53% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.11% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). M&T Fincl Bank Corp holds 0.02% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) or 14,046 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 0.11% or 37,800 shares.

Harding Loevner Lp, which manages about $36.30B and $21.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) by 939,547 shares to 158,276 shares, valued at $7.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 1.32M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.46 million shares, and cut its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lakeview Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 3,407 shares. 76,925 are held by Cambridge Advsrs. Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id has invested 0.05% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Winslow Asset reported 28,392 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Co owns 1,150 shares. Illinois-based Cibc Bank Usa has invested 0.11% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Stonebridge Mngmt, California-based fund reported 2,847 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 0.57% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gsa Capital Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 13,261 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Stevens First Principles Advsr invested in 357 shares. Greenleaf Tru invested 0.04% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Envestnet Asset Management holds 536,936 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie Sa has invested 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Citadel Advisors Llc invested in 0.02% or 193,620 shares.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10 million and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares to 4,656 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

