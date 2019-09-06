As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Rose, Capital Investment Advisors Boosted Position; Harvest Fund Advisors Position In Transcanada (TRP) Was Has Lifted

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 9.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,777 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.90M, up from 23,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $207.28. About 234,330 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 30/04/2018 – Amgen Receives Positive CHMP Opinion to Add Overall Survival Results From the Phase 3 ASPIRE Study to KYPROLIS(R) (carfilzomib) Label; 06/03/2018 – AMGEN SAYS PRELIMINARY PRORATION FACTOR ABOUT 95.9%; 24/04/2018 – Amgen 1Q EPS $3.25; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON AND SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q ADJ. EPS $3.47, EST. $3.21; BOOSTS BOTTOM OF 2018 VIEW; 29/03/2018 – FDA Granted the Approval of Blincyto to Amgen Inc; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN SEES AIMOVIG BEING AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Announce Plans to Make Praluent® (alirocumab) More Accessible and Affordable for Patients with the Greate; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc increased its stake in Transcanada Corp (TRP) by 109.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc bought 1.38M shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.61 million, up from 1.26 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors Llc who had been investing in Transcanada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 216,938 shares traded. TC Energy Corporation (NYSE:TRP) has risen 10.49% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TRP News: 09/04/2018 – TransCanada Places Sundre Crossover Project in Service; 20/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA: OPEN SEASON CLOSED MARCH 15, WAS OVERSUBSCRIBED; 13/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada 1Q Rev C$3.42B; 16/05/2018 – Alberta Investment Adds Tal Education, Cuts TransCanada: 13F; 23/03/2018 – TRANSCANADA REPORTS 2018-2019 REV. REQUIREMENT SETTLEMENT WITH; 09/03/2018 NTV News: #BREAKING: The Neb. Supreme Court has sided with TransCanada in a lawsuit filed by landowners; 27/04/2018 – TransCanada Declares Quarterly Dividend of C$0.69; 13/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL COMMENCE ON APRIL 13, 2018 AND WILL CLOSE AT 12 P.M. MT ON MAY 7, 2018; 02/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – NORTHWEST MAINLINE LOOP-BOUNDARY LAKE PIPELINE HAS BEEN PLACED INTO SERVICE

