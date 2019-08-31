As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Boosted Stake by $3.96 Million; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Holder Stevens Capital Management LP Increased Position by $3.31 Million as Stock Price Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 1974.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc bought 20,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 21,991 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 1,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 19/04/2018 – New Novartis CEO feels heat on U.S. generics business; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Cuts 2018 View To EPS $11.30-EPS $12.28; 25/04/2018 – Sales of cholesterol medication Repatha more than doubled to $123 million, beating expectations; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 23/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – Samsung, Biogen Reach Deal With AbbVie to Sell Near Copy of Humira; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Establ; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS BLINCYTO CARRIES A BOXED WARNING

Stevens Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 46.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens Capital Management Lp bought 50,892 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The hedge fund held 159,465 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.37 million, up from 108,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $63.54. About 3.72M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – Gilead: Equator Study Achieves Primary Endpoint of ACR20 Response at Week 16; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST; 17/05/2018 – GILEAD, CELGENE, NOVARTIS NAMED MULTIPLE TIMES IN FDA LIST; 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa(R) (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 17/05/2018 – FDA names drugmakers potentially acting to delay cheap generics; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Harvoni Falls For 3rd Wk, Mavyret Declines: Hep-C; 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 30/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Epclusa Advances: Hep-C; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 23/05/2018 – Kronos Bio Appoints Dr. Norbert Bischofberger, Former Head of R&D for Gilead Sciences, as President and Chief Executive Officer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co reported 3,406 shares stake. Barry Advsr Lc has 10,222 shares. Sandy Spring Commercial Bank holds 22,513 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Kelly Lawrence W & Associate Ca stated it has 0.27% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). New York-based Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Synovus Fincl Corp has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Mufg Americas has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Selway Asset holds 0.44% or 10,025 shares. Tekla Capital Limited Company holds 1.75M shares or 4.62% of its portfolio. Moneta Grp Inv Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.28% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Peoples Service Corporation reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Scotia Incorporated owns 122,436 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 19 shares. Platinum Investment Management Ltd invested 3.09% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Stevens Capital Management Lp, which manages about $6.88B and $2.34B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 10,753 shares to 51,154 shares, valued at $9.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp New (NYSE:CHE) by 6,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,278 shares, and cut its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG).

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc, which manages about $607.27 million and $922.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 2,743 shares to 322,164 shares, valued at $42.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 333,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,330 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).