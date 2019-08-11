As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Wesbanco Bank Has Lifted Holding by $770,364; Holder Water Island Capital Boosted Lear (LEA) Stake

Water Island Capital Llc increased its stake in Lear Corp (LEA) by 77.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc bought 2,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.06% . The hedge fund held 5,219 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $708,000, up from 2,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Lear Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $114.54. About 497,021 shares traded. Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) has declined 28.60% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LEA News: 14/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS LEAR’S RATINGS, SR UNSECURED AT Baa3; OUTLOOK; 23/05/2018 – Indiewire: Norman Lear Developing Hip-Hop Animated Kids Series for Nickelodeon; 24/05/2018 – U.S. auto import probe fans tariff fears, riles Asia, Europe carmakers; 29/03/2018 – Review: Glenda Jackson Gets Her Queen Lear Moment in `Three Tall Women’; 23/05/2018 – Lear Names Rashida Thomas Chief Diversity Officer; 26/04/2018 – Lear Sees FY Sales $21.8B-$22B; 14/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Lear’s Ratings, Senior Unsecured At Baa3; Outlook Revised To Positive; 26/04/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $21.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – LEAR CORP LEA.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $148; 06/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL AUTOMOTIVE COMPONENTS SAYS WL ROSS AND FRANKLIN MUTUAL ADVISERS WILL REMAIN CO’S MAJORITY SHAREHOLDERS

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 4,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 105,651 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.07M, up from 101,575 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.95% or $11.02 during the last trading session, reaching $196.25. About 8.42M shares traded or 192.25% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 01/05/2018 – The deal excludes a competing medicine made by Amgen from Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary Plan; 17/05/2018 – Amgen and Novartis: European Medicines Agency Application for Aimovig Is Under Review; 26/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 35x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 10/05/2018 – Templeton Adds Goldcorp, Exits Halliburton, Cuts Amgen: 13F; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI STUDY OF PRALUENT PRESENTED AT ACC; 03/04/2018 – European Commission Approves Expanded lndication For Amgen’s XGEVA® (denosumab) For The Prevention Of Skeletal-Related Events In Patients With Multiple Myeloma; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/22/2019: NTEC, DVA, PHG, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amgen (AMGN) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMGN September 6th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DK, SPNS, SBR, TG, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

