As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Valueworks Has Trimmed by $1.46 Million Its Stake; As Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) Stock Rose, Venator Capital Management LTD Has Boosted Holding by $782,000

Valueworks Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 16.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valueworks Llc sold 7,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 39,894 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.58M, down from 47,594 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valueworks Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $199.08. About 2.73 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 18/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug show promise; DEA moves to tighten opioid rules; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.48, REV VIEW $22.61 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA APPROVED AIMOVIG (ERENUMAB-AOOE) FOR THE PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULT; 10/03/2018 – Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS

Venator Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in Air Transport Services Grp I (ATSG) by 35.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venator Capital Management Ltd bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 130,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.00 million, up from 96,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Air Transport Services Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.93% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.89. About 229,328 shares traded. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) has risen 5.91% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ATSG News: 15/05/2018 – ATSG Announces Digital-Workplace-as-a-Service Powered by Tech Data’s TaaS Program; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q Rev $203M; 07/05/2018 – ATSG Extends Strong Earnings Growth in First Quarter; 17/04/2018 – Air Transport at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 22/04/2018 – DJ Air Transport Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATSG); 10/04/2018 – ATSG Delivers First of Two Leased 767 Freighters to Air Incheon; 29/05/2018 – Air Transport Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – Air Transport Services Sees 2018 Capex $300 Million; 10/04/2018 – Air Transport Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 17-18

More notable recent Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ATSG, DHL Extend Aircraft Leasing and Operating Arrangements – Business Wire” on April 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Air Transport Services (ATSG) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Amazon To Lease 15 More 737 Freighters Through Lease With GE Unit – Benzinga” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Seems To Be Using An Awful Lot Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “ATSG Completes Omni Air Acquisition – Business Wire” with publication date: November 09, 2018.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $876,585 activity. 1,225 shares were bought by Johns Raymond E Jr, worth $25,198. Berger Michael L had bought 1,200 shares worth $26,668 on Friday, May 10. HETE JOSEPH C bought $50,100 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) on Monday, March 18. $501,250 worth of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) was bought by Coretz Robert K..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 15 investors sold ATSG shares while 47 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 52.42 million shares or 1.89% more from 51.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Ack Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 1.98M shares. Venator Capital Management Limited invested in 3.1% or 130,000 shares. Pier Capital Limited Liability Com holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) for 387,602 shares. 50,000 are owned by Scopus Asset L P. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 26,150 shares. Services Automobile Association reported 284,870 shares. Cortina Asset Management Limited Liability Com owns 394,985 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.49 million shares. Prescott Group Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 613,355 shares. Tiaa Cref Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 159,842 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 115,944 shares stake. Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & reported 19,849 shares. Moors And Cabot Inc invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 314,121 are held by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Covington Inv Advsrs invested 0.85% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Loomis Sayles And Ltd Partnership has 1.24% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 3.33 million shares. Peoples Financial Corporation reported 4,800 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 320,733 shares. United Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.32% or 239,750 shares in its portfolio. Adams Diversified Equity Fund invested in 75,700 shares or 0.79% of the stock. Natl Pension Ser invested in 657,562 shares. Brookmont Mngmt holds 2.03% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 17,375 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 0.47% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 9.65 million shares. 12,372 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Trust Fund. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 4,823 shares. Motley Fool Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).