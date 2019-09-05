As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Pacific Heights Asset Management Has Cut Its Position by $3.97 Million; Plantronics New (PLT) Valuation Declined While Trellus Management Company Lifted Position by $1.16 Million

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 19.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc sold 21,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 85,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.15M, down from 106,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $207.76. About 1.13M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 10/03/2018 – REG-Sanofi and Regeneron announce plans to make Praluent® more accessible and affordable for patients with the greatest health risk and unmet need; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 19/05/2018 – Egan Bernal Becomes First Colombian Amgen Tour of California Champion; Countryman Fernando Gaviria Sweeps Sprint Stages at; 01/05/2018 – Regeneron Pharma: Express Scripts Selected Praluent as Exclusive PCSK9 Inhibitor Therapy on Its National Preferred Formulary as of July 1, 2018; 15/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – RETACRIT IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE IN U.S. AT A SIGNIFICANT DISCOUNT TO CURRENT WHOLESALER ACQUISITION COST OF EPOGEN AND PROCRIT; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – CHMP POSITIVE OPINION FOR ABP 980 WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O QTRLY NON-GAAP SHR $3.47; QTRLY GAAP SHR $3.25; QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.55 BLN VS $5.46 BLN; 25/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen still has no magic pill to solve its zero-growth problem

Trellus Management Company Llc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 341.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc bought 25,142 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 32,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, up from 7,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.24% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 359,962 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – EXPECT $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES WITHIN 12 MONTHS OF TRANSACTION CLOSE; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Plantronics Ba2 Rating; Outlook Revised To Negative; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics said it would buy Polycom in a deal valued at $2 billion. via @cnbctech; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS INC – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS; 21/03/2018 Plantronics Unveils Voyager 104: A Headset Designed For Trucking Professionals; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Plantronics Ratings Under Review After Acquisition Announcement; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Plantronics At ‘BB’; Otlk Neg; New Debt Rated; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has 784,455 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd holds 19,323 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 5,771 shares. 20,570 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Company Can. Moreover, Riverhead Capital has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability reported 1.04 million shares. Epoch Prtnrs invested in 198,008 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsr has 37 shares. 9,823 were reported by Savings Bank Of Montreal Can. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 78,906 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 182,197 shares in its portfolio. 1,710 were reported by Tower Rech Ltd Liability Company (Trc). Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “90 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Plantronics Announces Upcoming Event with Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on February 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “The Next Generation of True Wireless Earbuds from Plantronics Provides All-day Wear for Those On the Go, Working out, or Just Plain Working to Include BackBeat PRO 5100 and BackBeat FIT 3200 – PRNewswire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Broad Portfolio and Differentiated Value in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Device Market – PRNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Pacific Heights Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.65B and $766.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 50,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable ETF Outflow Detected – SPYG, AVGO, AMGN, ADP – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: CANF, AZN, IBIO, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Better Buy: Amgen vs. Biogen – Nasdaq” on March 10, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amgen and Allergan advancing Rituxan biosimilar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/15/2019: CGC, A, MNK, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Armstrong Henry H Associate Inc accumulated 2,971 shares. Btr Inc has 0.06% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,772 shares. 28,648 were reported by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh. Envestnet Asset Inc owns 536,936 shares. Family Mgmt Corporation holds 3,002 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Verity Asset Mgmt reported 0.55% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.54% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gofen & Glossberg Lc Il owns 19,043 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.15% or 7,834 shares. Webster Bancorp N A has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 1,242 were reported by Opus Point Prns Mngmt Limited Liability. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 4,928 shares. Aull & Monroe Corporation invested 1.42% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Shoker Counsel reported 9,182 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar Inc reported 10,981 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.