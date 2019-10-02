As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Modera Wealth Management Has Boosted Stake; Five9 (FIVN) Market Valuation Declined While Trexquant Investment LP Has Raised by $521,271 Its Position

Modera Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 9.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Modera Wealth Management Llc bought 2,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 25,665 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.73M, up from 23,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Modera Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $193.19. About 2.33M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – CO CURRENTLY HAS 13 DIRECTORS; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 15/05/2018 – Amgen Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation (Correct); 26/03/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – PATENT INFRINGEMENT COMPLAINT WAS DISMISSED ON GROUNDS THAT COMPLAINT FAILED TO STATE CLAIM UPON WHICH RELIEF MAY BE GRANTED; 29/03/2018 – FDA: FDA granted accelerated approval to blinatumomab (Blincyto, Amgen Inc.) for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Biologic License Application (BLA): 125557 Company: AMGEN; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE

Trexquant Investment Lp increased its stake in Five9 Inc (FIVN) by 214.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp bought 10,221 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 14,990 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $769,000, up from 4,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in Five9 Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 463,768 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Capital Management Buys New 1.3% Position in Five9; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q REV. $58.9M, EST. $55.1M; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Adj EPS 3c-Adj EPS 4c; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – FIVE9 1Q ADJ EPS 8C, EST. 3C; 15/05/2018 – Sekure Merchant Deploys CallMiner Speech Analytics via Five9 to Boost Sales Conversions; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2Q Rev $55.8M-$56.8M

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arch Cap Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 21,580 shares to 43,566 shares, valued at $1.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in S&P Global Inc by 4,428 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,111 shares, and cut its stake in Mgic Invt Corp Wis (NYSE:MTG).

