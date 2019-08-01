As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lvm Capital Management LTD Trimmed Stake; Cambridge Advisors Cut Holding in Intel (INTC) by $320,279

Cambridge Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Advisors Inc sold 6,043 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 46,462 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.50M, down from 52,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $49.79. About 24.27 million shares traded or 4.61% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 11/05/2018 – Daily Beast: Not Just Michael Cohen: AT&T Hit Up Other Allies For Trump Intel; 08/05/2018 – INTEL CAPITAL – INTEL CORP’S GLOBAL INVESTMENT ORGANIZATION ANNOUNCED NEW INVESTMENTS TOTALING $72 MLN IN 12 TECHNOLOGY STARTUPS; 10/04/2018 – Fortanix Presenting on Protecting Containerized Apps With Runtime Encryption at 2018 RSA Conference; Demonstrating New Capabilities With Partners Intel and Equinix on Expo Floor; 26/04/2018 – Intel is well prepared for the future, having acquired several emerging technology companies in the past few years and preparing to return to graphics card production in the future; 21/03/2018 – Intel Editorial: One Simple Truth about Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: lt’s Already Here; 26/04/2018 – Tesla’s Autopilot Hit With More Turmoil as Leader Departs for Intel; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – Intel Says Factors Such as Age Weren’t Part of Decision-Making Process for Layoffs; 04/05/2018 – Arias Intel Signs Agreement with Seed-to-Sale Software Provider; 18/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel to shut down its New Devices Group, which was formed in 2013 and made fitness trackers and smart

Lvm Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Amgen (AMGN) by 25.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvm Capital Management Ltd sold 20,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 60,266 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.45M, down from 80,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvm Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Amgen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $111.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $185.81. About 2.32 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/03/2018 – EU MEDICINES AGENCY RECOMMENDS APPROVAL OF AMGEN EUROPE’S BIOSIMILAR DRUG FOR TREATMENT OF BREAST AND GASTRIC CANCER; 19/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG – TSAI HAS BEEN CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER AND SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF GLOBAL MEDICAL AT AMGEN; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – BRIAN J. DRUKER, A NEW NOMINEE FOR DIRECTOR, WAS ALSO ELECTED; 10/04/2018 – Amgen Announces Rhode Island Will Be Location Of First US Next-Generation Biomanufacturing Plant; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 21/05/2018 – FDA Approves Prolia® (Denosumab) For Glucocorticoid-lnduced Osteoporosis; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Lvm Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $495.24 million and $435.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4,735 shares to 48,196 shares, valued at $8.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 5,622 shares in the quarter, for a total of 109,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Los Angeles Capital Equity Research stated it has 475,521 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag invested in 48,250 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 0.31% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Aviance Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp owns 1.12% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,501 shares. Trexquant Inv LP stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Page Arthur B holds 0.62% or 3,925 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Management Lc owns 2,804 shares. Somerset Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,591 shares. 67,312 are owned by Haverford Trust Co. Wms Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp accumulated 5,528 shares. Leavell Investment Mgmt has 10,720 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Boston Ptnrs holds 0% or 10,488 shares in its portfolio. 67,467 were reported by Pinnacle Assocs. Aldebaran Finance stated it has 6,409 shares. Cypress Cap Grp invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "ACWI, BABA, KO, AMGN: ETF Inflow Alert – Nasdaq" on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Amgen Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha" published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Amgen (AMGN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: "Analyst: Google Cloud Could Drop Intel For AMD – Benzinga" on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "After Hours Most Active for Jul 25, 2019 : MRVL, INTC, FDC, VOD, QQQ, CMCSA, KO, MCHI, NOK, KEY, SQ, MFC – Nasdaq" published on July 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "Apple Might Scoop Up Thousands of Intel Patents in Pursuit of 5G Modem – Nasdaq" on July 10, 2019.