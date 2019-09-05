As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Guardian Investment Management Has Cut Its Stake by $457,758; Clear Harbor Asset Management Raised Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Position by $826,472

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 824% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc bought 14,008 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 15,708 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, up from 1,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $242.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.56. About 4.06 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – “While it does not enjoy the scale economics of AT&T and Verizon, it enjoys the advantage of having the superior position of growth as it takes continuous share,” McCormack wrote; 20/04/2018 – SmugMug Acquires Verizon-owned Flickr — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – ALL 6 SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS AT ANNUAL MEETING WERE DEFEATED; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO LOWELL MCADAM ENDS APPEARANCE ON CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Indonesia says it blocks services on blogging site Tumblr over pornography; 15/05/2018 – VERIZON CEO: 2 OF 4 CITIES TO GET 5G THIS YEAR SACRAMENTO, L.A; 19/04/2018 – VERIZON – CLOSED ITS ACQUISITION OF MOMENT, A NEW YORK-BASED DESIGN AND STRATEGY FIRM; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 10/04/2018 – Fractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and SprintFractus Files Patent Infringement Suit Against Telecom Giants AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint

Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 2,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 17,503 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 19,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $206.91. About 812,639 shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 15/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – APPROVED RETACRIT AS BIOSIMILAR TO EPOGEN/PROCRIT FOR TREATMENT OF ANEMIA; 29/03/2018 – FDA SAYS GRANTED APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO TO AMGEN; 17/04/2018 – Amgen Presents First-Of-Its-Kind Data At AAN Annual Meeting Reinforcing Robust And Consistent Efficacy Of Aimovig™ (erenumab); 17/05/2018 – ICYMI very interesting paper that anti-CGRP may be used to treat highly invasive bacterial infections; 30/04/2018 – AMGEN GETS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION TO ADD OVERALL SURVIVAL; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie in deal with Biogen to delay Humira biosimilar U.S. launch to 2023; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS CO SUBMITS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN EUROPE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 72,113 shares. Farmers And Merchants Inc invested 1.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 3,658 are held by Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Wealthquest Corp has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). 56.09 million are held by Savings Bank Of America Corp De. Destination Wealth accumulated 0.91% or 272,551 shares. Hillswick Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 6.81% or 173,212 shares. Bernzott Advsr has invested 0.99% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Moors Cabot Inc stated it has 1.63% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Comm reported 409,833 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Fiera owns 6,687 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Park Circle has 0.03% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 800 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company stated it has 0.47% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Apriem owns 27,484 shares. New Jersey-based Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.53% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, which manages about $493.82M and $493.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE) by 2,709 shares to 22,365 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 7,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,403 shares, and cut its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.95 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.