As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted Stake; Citrix Sys (CTXS) Shareholder Amp Capital Investors LTD Lowered Its Position by $4.57 Million as Stock Declined

Amp Capital Investors Ltd decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) by 53.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd sold 47,085 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% . The institutional investor held 40,717 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 87,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $95.95. About 1.51M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 26/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 07/05/2018 – StorMagic Launches First Edge Appliance Designed to Seamlessly Support Citrix Cloud Services; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $3.45 TO $3.59; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – CITRIX AIMING FOR 2022 REV. GROWTH OF AT LEAST 6%; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems Sees 2Q Rev $710M-$720M; 20/04/2018 – DICKER DATA LTD DDR.AX – CO APPOINTED SOLE CITRIX RESELLER DISTRIBUTOR; 08/05/2018 – Veridium Offers Passwordless Integration to Azure Active Directory and Citrix Cloud with VeridiumID and Its Newly Released

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 13477% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 13,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 13,577 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.50 million, up from 100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $195.47. About 2.43 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Collaboration With National Cancer Institute to Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/04/2018 – New — Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS $LLY; 24/05/2018 – Osteoporosis Market and Forecast Analysis Report 2018: Prolia will drive growth of the US market, while Forteo losses will halt growth in Japan and the EU – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 27/03/2018 – ICCR: Shareholders Will Vote on Resolutions at AbbVie, Amgen, Biogen, Bristol-Myers Squibb and Eli Lilly; 16/05/2018 – Amgen Receives European Commission Approval For Repatha® (Evolocumab) To Prevent Heart Attack And Stroke In Adults With Established Cardiovascular Disease; 18/05/2018 – Novartis, Amgen: Aimovig Is First FDA Approved CGRP-R Drug; 07/03/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.32/SHR; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS HOPES TO HAVE AIMOVIG APPROVAL IN COMING WEEKS, HOPES TO BE FIRST TO MARKET WITH MIGRAINE MEDICINE; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – 2018 TOTAL REVENUE OUTLOOK REVISED TO $21.9 BLN TO $22.8 BLN

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66M and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Aerospace & Defense (ITA) by 1,460 shares to 5,247 shares, valued at $1.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK) by 5,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,004 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $18.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seattle Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 24,569 shares to 67,185 shares, valued at $4.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 18,677 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc.

