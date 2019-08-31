As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Choate Investment Advisors Has Lowered by $515,214 Its Position; Bio (TECH) Shareholder Jackson Square Partners Has Lifted Holding by $6.60 Million

Choate Investment Advisors decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 12.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Choate Investment Advisors sold 2,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 19,783 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 22,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Choate Investment Advisors who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $208.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/05/2018 – LUPIN SUBMITS APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR IN JAPAN; 27/04/2018 – California Life Sciences Institute (CLSI) Names Presentation High School Sophomore the Amgen Bay Area BioGENEius Finalist; 03/05/2018 – REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC – QTRLY PRALUENT GLOBAL SALES $60 MLN VS $36 MLN; 02/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Amgen’s money-back guarantee for its pricey cholesterol drug may not deliver; 17/05/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS IT THE APPROVAL OF AIMOVIG TO AMGEN INC; 05/04/2018 – QurAlis Launches with Seed Funding from MPH, Amgen and Alexandria, United in the Fight to Cure ALS; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 25/04/2018 – CADILA HEALTHCARE LTD CADI.NS SAYS ZYDUS GETS FINAL APPROVAL FROM USFDA FOR METHYLPREDNISOLONE TABLETS USP AND CINACALCET HYDROCHLORIDE TABLETS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN 1Q REPATHA REV. $123M, EST. $104.7M

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased its stake in Bio (TECH) by 3.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jackson Square Partners Llc bought 33,357 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.97% . The institutional investor held 882,634 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $175.25 million, up from 849,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jackson Square Partners Llc who had been investing in Bio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $191.57. About 121,239 shares traded. Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) has risen 33.52% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TECH News: 14/03/2018 Bio-Techne Launches MimEX™ GI, an Accessible 3-D Cell Culturing Platform for the Gastrointestinal Tract; 10/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at UBS Global Health Care Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne 3Q Adj EPS $1.21; 24/04/2018 – Bio-Techne Announces New Leadership Appointment; 02/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Declares Dividend; 30/05/2018 – Bio-Techne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Bio-Techne at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Jackson Square Partners Llc, which manages about $24.97B and $18.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (NYSE:KMI) by 36,242 shares to 46,912 shares, valued at $938,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 327,817 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11.11M shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA).

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $95,530 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold TECH shares while 90 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 34.57 million shares or 6.09% less from 36.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 426,196 shares. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans holds 36,279 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). 22,958 were reported by Great West Life Assurance Com Can. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.1% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 10,100 shares. Serv holds 0% of its portfolio in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 29 shares. Moreover, Bb&T has 0.01% invested in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) for 2,248 shares. First Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 671,595 shares. 1,963 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Limited Liability. Tower Rech Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 1,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Com invested in 0.01% or 47,713 shares. Natixis invested in 0.02% or 13,560 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.01% in Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH). Parsons Mgmt Ri stated it has 1,286 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,785 were reported by Creative Planning.

More notable recent Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/12/2019: GLOB,RDCM,EMKR – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Wall St rallies on stimulus cheer, Apple leads tech gains – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Surging Tech Stocks Amid Past Month’s Volatility – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “U.S. antitrust unit seeks additional information from United Tech, Raytheon – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: PSTG,KEYS,SNPS,SPLK – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/07/2019: CBM, RYTM, GH, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: APA, STT, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Should Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (DEF) Be on Your Investing Radar? – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 08/29/2019: LCI, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN, SOLY, ESPR, CANF – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen drug patent challenge slices $2B off Alexion’s market cap – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wallington Asset Mgmt Llc reported 35,514 shares or 1.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cap Advsr Ltd Company has 0.1% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,890 shares. Stock Yards National Bank And Trust stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Legacy Private Tru accumulated 9,707 shares. Verity & Verity Limited Liability reported 23,854 shares or 1.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Community Finance Services Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,700 shares. Mackenzie Finance has 102,459 shares. Us State Bank De owns 641,874 shares. Essex Fincl Svcs Inc reported 2.85% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amer Bancorp holds 1.5% or 24,944 shares in its portfolio. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). The Missouri-based Stifel Fin Corp has invested 0.29% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Victory Cap Management reported 86,392 shares stake. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mgmt stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Page Arthur B has 3,925 shares.