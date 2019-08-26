As Amgen (AMGN) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Lowered Stake by $696,843; Gagnon Advisors Lowered Its Caredx (CDNA) Stake by $4.07 Million; Stock Price Rose

Baldwin Brothers Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 68,094 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.94M, down from 71,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.19B market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $205.41. About 3.68 million shares traded or 18.39% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Granted FDA Orphan Drug Status for Romiplostim; 23/03/2018 – Amgen And Allergan Receive Positive CHMP Opinion For ABP 980 (Biosimilar Herceptin®) For The Treatment Of Three Types Of; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 17/05/2018 – BeyondSpring to Present Positive Data From Prospective Phase 2 Trial Comparing Plinabulin to Neulasta for the Prevention of Chemotherapy-lnduced Neutropenia at 2018 ASCO Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Amgen Expects to Acquire Approximately 52.1M Shrs of Its Common Stk at $192 a Share; 25/05/2018 – Amgen Inc. | romiplostim | Nplate | 05/24/2018 | Treatment of patients acutely exposed to myelosuppressive doses of radiation following radiological/nuclear incident | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 15/05/2018 – FDA approves Pfizer’s biosimilar of Amgen’s Epogen; 23/05/2018 – Teva and Eli Lilly are in a race to put a second migraine drug on the market, after rival Amgen won FDA approval last week for Aimovig to prevent migraine headaches in adults

Gagnon Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Caredx Inc (CDNA) by 26.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc sold 131,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.10% . The hedge fund held 365,355 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.52M, down from 496,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Caredx Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.66M market cap company. The stock increased 2.41% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $23.35. About 555,059 shares traded. CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) has risen 170.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 170.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNA News: 09/03/2018 CareDx Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 47 Days; 18/04/2018 – CareDx Closes Debt Refinancing; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments Buys New 1.6% Position in CareDx; 22/03/2018 – CareDx 4Q Loss $31.6M

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93M and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 85,719 shares to 104,145 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hasbro Inc (NASDAQ:HAS) by 12,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 117,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).

